Cars with the biggest boots 2025

If you want to get ahead in the space race, you’ll need a car with a big boot. By buying a model with a cavernous carrying capacity, you never have to leave anything behind – not even the kitchen sink.

Not that long ago, estate cars ruled the roost when it came to offering buyers the most capacious boots, but in recent years SUVs and even the odd MPV have muscled in on the load-lugging action. Then there are the new breed of electric cars, which thanks to the packaging advantages of batteries and electric motors can often squeeze in more stuff than similarly sized ICE machines.

Of course, there’s more to hauling hefty loads than large luggage areas. The best of the breed feature large tailgate openings and versatile interiors with flexible folding-seat arrangements. What’s more, they also need the muscle to cope with the task of hauling the heaviest cargo, as well as suspension that’s tough enough for the job.

So, which cars offer the most space for the money and put the boot into traditional rivals when it comes to practicality? Read on as we reveal our top picks for buyers who want to cram in as much kit whenever they get behind the wheel.

Few brands have as much load-lugging history as Mercedes, which launched its first estate car six decades ago. Effortlessly combining practicality and premium appeal, the firm’s cargo-carriers have always been a cut above the competition – and the latest Mercedes E-Class is no exception. It’s not quite as cavernous as some of its predecessors, but the classy German machine offers a very useful 615 litres of capacity. Fold the 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat flat using the handy buttons in the load bay, and you’ll liberate a van-like 1,830 litres.