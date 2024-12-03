Cars with the biggest boots 2025
These cars are winning the space race
If you want to get ahead in the space race, you’ll need a car with a big boot. By buying a model with a cavernous carrying capacity, you never have to leave anything behind – not even the kitchen sink.
Not that long ago, estate cars ruled the roost when it came to offering buyers the most capacious boots, but in recent years SUVs and even the odd MPV have muscled in on the load-lugging action. Then there are the new breed of electric cars, which thanks to the packaging advantages of batteries and electric motors can often squeeze in more stuff than similarly sized ICE machines.
Of course, there’s more to hauling hefty loads than large luggage areas. The best of the breed feature large tailgate openings and versatile interiors with flexible folding-seat arrangements. What’s more, they also need the muscle to cope with the task of hauling the heaviest cargo, as well as suspension that’s tough enough for the job.
So, which cars offer the most space for the money and put the boot into traditional rivals when it comes to practicality? Read on as we reveal our top picks for buyers who want to cram in as much kit whenever they get behind the wheel.
Mercedes E-Class
- Prices from £55,000
Few brands have as much load-lugging history as Mercedes, which launched its first estate car six decades ago. Effortlessly combining practicality and premium appeal, the firm’s cargo-carriers have always been a cut above the competition – and the latest Mercedes E-Class is no exception. It’s not quite as cavernous as some of its predecessors, but the classy German machine offers a very useful 615 litres of capacity. Fold the 40/20/40 split-fold rear seat flat using the handy buttons in the load bay, and you’ll liberate a van-like 1,830 litres.
On the move, the E-Class favours comfort and refinement over driving fun, yet the car’s easy-going character makes it a relaxing choice. There’s a wide range of petrol and diesel engines to choose from, but be aware that on the plug-in hybrid versions the boot capacity shrinks by 155 litres. Also, the Merc’s combination of space, luxury and tech doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at £50,000-plus.
Skoda Superb
- Prices from £35,000
If you want to bag the maximum boot space for your buck, look no further than the Skoda Superb. A recent facelift has given the Czech machine sharper exterior looks and an even more upmarket interior, but crucially it’s added additional boot space. At 690 litres the Skoda now offers 30 litres more capacity than its predecessor, while with the rear bench lowered it serves up a whopping 1,920 litres (although, as with the Mercedes E-Class, plug-in models provide less space).
In fact, the Superb is so roomy you’re likely to run out of belongings before you fill the boot. Better still, thanks to the firm’s Simply Clever design approach, the Skoda’s load area is full of useful hooks, cubbies and load-securing solutions. Occupants fare just as well, with rear passengers getting limo-like levels of legroom. Better still, the Superb is great to drive, with a range of eager engines and a finely judged balance between agile handling and smooth ride.
Volkswagen Passat
- Prices from £39,600
Practicality is clearly a key selling point for the Volkswagen Passat, because ever since the ninth-generation model went on sale earlier this year it has been available only as an estate. Slow sales of the saloon meant it was ditched from price lists, leaving the classy and capacious wagon as the only option. Based on the same platform as the Skoda Superb, it’s no surprise to find the Volkswagen shares the same generous carrying capacity as its Czech mate, with 690 litres of boot space with the rear seats in place, and 1,920 litres when the bench is lowered.
There aren’t quite as many thoughtful family-friendly touches as you’ll find in the Superb, but the Passat hits back with an even classier cabin and enhanced tech, including a vast 15-inch infotainment screen. It’s a little sharper to drive, too, yet just comfortable. And while the engine range is limited, the PHEV offers a range of up to 77 miles, provided you don’t mind sacrificing some boot space.
Skoda Octavia
- Prices from £26,800
For decades Skoda has delivered cars that deliver more space for less cash than rivals, so it’s no surprise to find that the manufacturer has got more than one entry in this list. Although the Skoda Octavia slots into the class below the Superb, it’s not far behind its brother when it comes to cargo-carrying ability. A high load lip counts against it, but the Czech machine boasts a generous 640-litre boot, which is almost 50 litres more than in a Vauxhall Astra Sports Tourer. Pull the handy levers set into the sides of the load bay, and the rear seat drops down to liberate a massive 1,700 litres.
As you’d expect from the brand there are numerous thoughtful touches, such as heavy-duty shopping hooks. A genuinely upmarket interior, useful tech and grown-up driving dynamics only add to the Octavia’s appeal. However, as with the Superb, the PHEV’s bulky battery means it does feature a slightly lower carrying capacity.
Tesla Model Y
- Prices from £45,000
Depending on your point of view, the Tesla Model Y is either an SUV or an MPV. However, what isn’t in doubt is the all-electric machine’s ability to double as a removal van. Thanks to its nearly packaged battery and motors, the Tesla manages to do a remarkable impression of Dr Who’s TARDIS. Although the brand quotes carrying-capacity figures to the roof rather than below a parcel shelf, the Model Y’s 854-litre boot takes some beating. Lower the rear bench and there’s a vast 2,014 litres to play with.
If that’s not enough, there’s another 117 litres in the ‘frunk’. There’s just as much room for occupants, while the brand’s typically minimalist interior design only heightens the sense of space. The Tesla’s handling is a little uninspiring, but both single and dual-motor versions are fast and refined, while with up to 373 miles between charges the roomy Model Y is all range and no anxiety.
Mercedes GLS
- Prices from £108,000
SUVs don’t come much bigger than the seven-seat Mercedes GLS, which as its name suggests is effectively the off-roading version of the brand’s S-Class luxury limousine. With its imposing dimensions, it comes as no surprise to find that Mercedes’ flagship off-roader packs plenty of luggage space. Even with all three rows in place, the GLS boasts a 470-litre carrying capacity, which is more than in a Volkswagen Golf. In five-seat mode there’s an enormous 890 litres, while lowering all the rear seats results in a gargantuan 2,400 litres.
The Merc is not cheap to run, and on the move it feels as big as you’d expect, but it's comfortable and refined. It’s also surprisingly capable off the beaten track, while AMG-tuned GLS 63 serves up sports car-slaying pace. For buyers with the deepest pockets there’s also a lavishly appointed Maybach version, which weighs in at a wallet-bashing £208,000 in flagship trim.
Ford Tourneo Connect
- Prices from £33,900
When it comes to van-like carrying capacity, few family cars can rival the Ford Tourneo Connect. Yet that’s hardly surprising when you discover that the Ford started life as a commercial vehicle. In fact, with its slab-sided styling and upright lines, the boxy Blue Oval machine’s hard-working roots are easy to see. You can choose between either standard or long-wheelbase body styles, but both serve up a staggering amount of boot space. In the normal versions there’s 1,213 litres, while stretched models increase this to 1,720 litres. Lower the rear bench and these figures swell to 2,556 and 3,105 litres respectively.
Versatility is further enhanced by a seven-seat option, while the bright and airy cabin is packed with useful storage. Better still, the Tourneo is great to drive, with taut handling, a supple ride and a range of punchy and frugal petrol and diesel engines. Vantastic!
When choosing the perfect load-lugger, space has to be at the top of any buyer’s wish list – the bigger the boot, the more stuff you can cram in. Yet there are other factors to consider, such as the layout of the load bay itself. A small boot opening or awkward intrusions in the cargo area can make it tricky to make the best use of the available space, while a high load lip will result in back-breaking effort to lift heavy items in or out.
If you’re going to spend a lot of time carrying large items, you simply want space and nothing else. Yet for family buyers clever storage will be key, with underfloor compartments, shopping-bag hooks and load-securing devices all making life easier.
Then there’s the tailgate itself, which might be so large that when opening it you need to allow extra space behind the car. Meanwhile, regardless of its size or shape, the ability to open or close it at the touch of a button is a feature well worth seeking out.
Cars with large boots often have spacious interiors, which means a seven-seat layout is sometimes an option. However, check how the extra seats impact the usability of the boot. Do they fold into the floor when not in use, or are they bulky units that need to be removed and stored every time you want to liberate extra load space?
Finally, it’s also a good idea to check the gross vehicle weight of any potential purchase. This figure is effectively the legal maximum the car can be driven at, and is a combination of the car’s kerbweight and any load on board. If you plan on frequently hauling heavy items, it’s worth seeking out a model that can handle it.
