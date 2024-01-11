Abarth 600e to be brand’s most powerful car ever

Abarth is ready to extend its reach into the all-electric crossover market by giving the new Fiat 600e more fire power and a driver-focused set up.

This is our first official look at the Abarth 600e, and while it’s still heavily camouflaged, we can spot a few distinct details that’ll differentiate it from the standard Fiat model. It’ll retain the Fiat 600e’s retro-inspired rounded styling, but wear a few obvious styling tweaks – like revised bumpers front and rear, a big rear spoiler and larger alloy wheels.

Sitting on the eCMP platform that underpins many other all-electric vehicles from parent company Stellantis (such as the Vauxhall Mokka and Jeep Avenger), the Abarth 600e will see power boosted to 237bhp – likely from a single front-mounted electric motor. The 0-62mph time will drop drastically from the Fiat’s nine-second figure. To help translate the extra power into forward momentum in the bends, a limited-slip differential has been added.

Abarth says it’s made so many changes to the platform it’s been renamed to ‘Perfo-eCMP’. Despite this, we expect the hot 600e to feature the same 54kWh battery as the Fiat, which will likely mean a decrease in range over that car’s 252-mile maximum.