Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Abarth 600e to be brand’s most powerful car ever

The hot all-electric crossover will come with 237bhp and an “optimised chassis”

by: Alastair Crooks
11 Jan 2024
Abarth 600e - front tracking 5

Abarth is ready to extend its reach into the all-electric crossover market by giving the new Fiat 600e more fire power and a driver-focused set up. 

This is our first official look at the Abarth 600e, and while it’s still heavily camouflaged, we can spot a few distinct details that’ll differentiate it from the standard Fiat model. It’ll retain the Fiat 600e’s retro-inspired rounded styling, but wear a few obvious styling tweaks – like revised bumpers front and rear, a big rear spoiler and larger alloy wheels. 

Sitting on the eCMP platform that underpins many other all-electric vehicles from parent company Stellantis (such as the Vauxhall Mokka and Jeep Avenger), the Abarth 600e will see power boosted to 237bhp – likely from a single front-mounted electric motor. The 0-62mph time will drop drastically from the Fiat’s nine-second figure. To help translate the extra power into forward momentum in the bends, a limited-slip differential has been added.

Abarth says it’s made so many changes to the platform it’s been renamed to ‘Perfo-eCMP’. Despite this, we expect the hot 600e to feature the same 54kWh battery as the Fiat, which will likely mean a decrease in range over that car’s 252-mile maximum. 

Accompanying the news was a short video of the hot crossover testing on track, with the sound generator providing a similar synthesised engine noise to the one found on the smaller 500e

The film also demonstrates the 600e’s ability to lift a rear wheel into a corner – a sign that Abarth has done work to strengthen the crossover’s chassis. The maker has kept tight-lipped on what changes it’ll bring to the 600e’s suspension, but firmer springs, a lowered ride height and thicker anti-roll bars are likely. We can see it’ll gain an upgraded brake system too. 

Abarth 600e - rear5

The Abarth 600e will gain “high-comfort seats with racing ergonomics” designed to provide a mix of comfort and support. Judging from Abarth’s previous creations we should see some vibrant colours for the exterior, and upgraded stitching and upholstery inside. 

We should see the Abarth 600e arrive later this year where it’ll have competition in the form of the Hyundai Kona Electric N Line, MINI Aceman and in time the all-electric Ford Puma. Pricing should easily eclipse the £36,995 figure of the current range-topping Fiat 600e La Prima; we expect the base Abarth 600e to cost £40,000 or more.

Now read our review of the Abarth 500e...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Recommended

New Fiat 600e 2023 review
Fiat 600e - front
Road tests

New Fiat 600e 2023 review

The all-electric Fiat 600e oozes Italian flair, but it's not cheap
21 Sep 2023
New Fiat 600 Hybrid: little SUV gets electric boost next year
Fiat 600 hybrid - front
News

New Fiat 600 Hybrid: little SUV gets electric boost next year

Fiat has taken the covers off its hybrid-powered 600 crossover
19 Sep 2023
New 2023 Fiat 600e priced from £32,995
Fiat 600e Red and 600e LaPrima - front
News

New 2023 Fiat 600e priced from £32,995

The all-electric Fiat 600e small SUV aims to combine retro design with the latest technology
18 Sep 2023

Most Popular

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover
Range Rover Velar - full front
News

Land Rover insurance problems mount as owners are refused in-house cover

Land Rover’s insurance scheme has recently been relaunched, but some customers are being refused cover
10 Jan 2024
Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates
Volkswagen Golf facelift CES - front
News

Volkswagen Golf 2024 facelift: iconic hatchback gains much-needed tech updates

ChatGPT and an interior rethink set to make the Golf 8.5 better than ever
9 Jan 2024
New Dacia ‘C-Neo’ family hatch will aim to beat Skoda Octavia on value
Dacia badge
News

New Dacia ‘C-Neo’ family hatch will aim to beat Skoda Octavia on value

Dacia will expand its range in the coming years while retaining a focus on affordability
9 Jan 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content