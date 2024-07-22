Fiat 600e La Prima long-term test: questionable build quality taints EV’s appeal

I’ve only recently taken over as the custodian of our Fiat 600e, but I’ve already got a bit of a love/hate relationship with the electric SUV. Its compact size means it’s great for parking on the school run, but I’m dubious about its build quality. The windows rattle whenever you shut the door firmly, and I was alarmed when the plastic covering of the charging port popped off when I brushed past it.

Fiat 600e La Prima: second report

The Fiat 600e electric crossover is to face a new challenge in the form of family life

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage : 2,353 miles

: 2,353 miles Efficiency: 4.1m/kWh

Four months’ life with the Fiat 600e have revealed something to me. Its circa 150-mile motorway range just isn’t quite enough to serve my driving needs day-to-day. So, we’ve decided to part ways a few months early, giving it a chance to prove its worth as a family runaround with a new keeper, web producer Pete Baiden.

Despite my lukewarm reception to the stark contrast between its quoted range and reality, it’s worth noting that the 600e really does excel as an urban SUV. Critical to this are its good visibility, narrow body and quick responses from the electric powertrain.

The Fiat is also a fairly nice thing to sit in, because the bright interior keeps things airy and the infotainment system works well, even if it lacks some of the frills of rival systems. It’s also largely annoyance-free, which is a blessing in 2024. The lane-keep assist system is a little over-eager – they all are – but can be turned off by pressing a physical switch and confirming on screen.