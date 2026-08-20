New Fiat 600 Hybrid Sport review: more style than substance
The 600 Hybrid Sport adds sharper looks to Fiat’s small SUV, but there’s little extra excitement underneath
Verdict
The Hybrid Sport’s on-paper changes seem inconsequential, and simply put this isn’t our favourite version of the Fiat 600. While the design tweaks don’t cost anything extra over the existing range-topping La Prima, the car doesn’t fulfil its promise of a more exciting drive. The cheaper 600 alternatives seem more in keeping with Fiat’s identity.
The Fiat 600 is a car that trades heavily on its retro-inspired looks to distinguish itself from the likes of the Ford Puma and Renault Captur, as well as a selection of sibling models from parent firm Stellantis, such as the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008, Citroen C4 and Vauxhall Mokka.
Hoping to stand out even more is the new 600 Sport, available with either pure-electric power or as the 600 Hybrid Sport, which is the version we’re driving here.
There are actually two hybrid options for the 600 Sport, and both use a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol paired with mild-hybrid assistance from a small electric motor. While one comes with 110bhp, given the Sport name the 145bhp variant seems more fitting from the off.
The Hybrid 145, which only costs £1,000 more than the less powerful model, makes more of a case for itself when you dig into the performance and efficiency numbers. The Hybrid 145 needs almost 2.5 seconds less to go from 0-62mph, while offering the same efficiency and emissions. In every way it’s an improvement on the old ‘Firefly’ mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder found in the 600’s predecessor, the 500X.
But you can get the Hybrid 145 powertrain on all four trim levels (Pop, Icon, La Prima and Sport) so what is actually unique about the Sport? Well, those hoping for some influence from the crazed Abarth 600e might be a little disappointed, because there’s no in-your-face body kit, extended roof spoiler or massive wheels with fake centre locks.
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Instead, bespoke features include 18-inch alloy wheels in black and further black accents to the window trim, black 600 badging, a black lower grille, black door handles, black wheelarches, an all-black rear bumper and a bootlid handle painted in – yep, you guessed it – black.
If that all sounds a bit monochromatic, there’s good news in the shape of the new Acid Green colour taken from the Abarth 600e. This is offered as a metallic body colour or as a two-tone with a black roof, but both cost an extra £950.
The interior isn’t as focused as the Abarth 600e’s, either, which isn’t too surprising when you factor in that the Abarth has almost twice the power. You don’t get the swish Sabelt bucket seats, but instead there are some Sport seats with faux leather and slightly rough fabric inserts that you can’t get elsewhere in the 600 line-up.
On the dash, unlike the jazzier La Prima and Pop, there’s a new trim design to suit the black and grey cabin decor, along with a subtle Sport badge.
According to Fiat this apparently equates to a “refined yet spirited ambiance”, while the exterior design is intended to “convey vigour and dynamism”. To our eyes, though, it’s just a little more serious and hints at a more performance-focused offering compared to the standard car. However, with no technical tweaks under the skin, it’s more show than go, we’re afraid.
Not that the 600 Hybrid Sport drives poorly. With its sporting aspirations, it only makes sense to go for this Hybrid 145 version, with a powertrain utilised broadly across the Stellantis brands – no surprise really, given that it’s among the better ones the automotive giant makes. The power is delivered smoothly thanks to the six-speed automatic transmission, but it doesn’t exactly launch you down the road, nor does it sound particularly enticing.
The 600 Hybrid Sport does weigh only 1,275kg, which is slightly more than the Jeep Avenger with the same engine, and a bit less than the equivalent Vauxhall Mokka, although oddly the Fiat is 0.3 seconds slower to 62mph than the British brand’s offering.
Thanks to that kerbweight, the Fiat feels more on its toes in the bends than the pure-electric 600e, which adds a noticeable 245kg. There’s nowhere near the excitement offered by the rampant Abarth, but the Fiat does ride substantially better, even on the larger rims of the Sport.
While the Sport’s visual tweaks give you a slight sense of expectation that’s never really fulfilled by the drive, you can at least enjoy the same amount of practicality as in the standard 600, although again, this area isn’t class-leading.
The 385-litre boot is 25 litres more than the electric car, but way off the Renault Captur (422 litres) while the Ford Puma’s Megabox removable boot floor results in 456 litres. The Fiat’s rear passenger space isn’t particularly generous, either, although the tall roofline means headroom will be fine for most.
|Model:
|Fiat 600 Hybrid Sport
|Price:
|£29,995
|Engine:
|1.2-litre 3cyl turbocharged petrol + 1x e-motor
|Power/torque:
|143bhp/280Nm
|Transmission:
|Six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|8.5 seconds
|Top speed:
|124mph
|Economy:
|58.9mpg
|CO2:
|110g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,178/1,981/1,525mm
|On sale:
|Now
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