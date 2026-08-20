Verdict

The Hybrid Sport’s on-paper changes seem inconsequential, and simply put this isn’t our favourite version of the Fiat 600. While the design tweaks don’t cost anything extra over the existing range-topping La Prima, the car doesn’t fulfil its promise of a more exciting drive. The cheaper 600 alternatives seem more in keeping with Fiat’s identity.

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The Fiat 600 is a car that trades heavily on its retro-inspired looks to distinguish itself from the likes of the Ford Puma and Renault Captur, as well as a selection of sibling models from parent firm Stellantis, such as the Jeep Avenger, Peugeot 2008, Citroen C4 and Vauxhall Mokka.

Hoping to stand out even more is the new 600 Sport, available with either pure-electric power or as the 600 Hybrid Sport, which is the version we’re driving here.

There are actually two hybrid options for the 600 Sport, and both use a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol paired with mild-hybrid assistance from a small electric motor. While one comes with 110bhp, given the Sport name the 145bhp variant seems more fitting from the off.

The Hybrid 145, which only costs £1,000 more than the less powerful model, makes more of a case for itself when you dig into the performance and efficiency numbers. The Hybrid 145 needs almost 2.5 seconds less to go from 0-62mph, while offering the same efficiency and emissions. In every way it’s an improvement on the old ‘Firefly’ mild-hybrid 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder found in the 600’s predecessor, the 500X.

But you can get the Hybrid 145 powertrain on all four trim levels (Pop, Icon, La Prima and Sport) so what is actually unique about the Sport? Well, those hoping for some influence from the crazed Abarth 600e might be a little disappointed, because there’s no in-your-face body kit, extended roof spoiler or massive wheels with fake centre locks.