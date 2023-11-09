New Ford Capri spied testing for the first time

Beyond these, there’s a small lower grille opening and inlets for the air-curtains that will improve airflow around the front wheelarches. These are subtly pumped and appear to feature crossover-like cladding that could be trimmed in either body-coloured or contrasting finishes.

In fact, the similarities also extend to the prototype’s glazing and what will likely be blacked-out A-pillars supporting a semi-floating roof. The bluff and upright nose features headlights already teased by Ford that mimic the double-roundel lighting signature on Capri models of old.

Visible right from the off are typical proportions associated with the MEB platform. This means the Capri has a wide track, a long wheelbase and short overhangs, with large wheels and wheel arches. Clearly visible beneath the camouflage is its sloping roofline and upright tail, with the overall proportions not dissimilar to the upcoming Cupra Tavascan , which also sits on the MEB architecture.

The new Ford Capri is well on its way to showrooms, with pre-production prototypes now on the road revealing what the new EV could look like when it arrives next year. It’ll follow reboots of other iconic nameplates, such as Explorer and Puma , by adopting a new crossover style, thanks to Ford’s European partnership with Volkswagen , and the German company’s MEB platform under the skin.

The rear end does little to hide the full-width rear light bar, and the C-pillar also looks to reference the original Capri’s, with a C-shaped rear quarter glass that will be unique to the Ford.

The new car’s interior will utilise many of the same elements already previewed by the upcoming Explorer SUV, with a simple and restrained interior design dominated by a 15-inch portrait-oriented touchscreen, plus a smaller driver’s display. As with the Explorer, we also expect the Capri to have a traditional centre console, rather than the more open interior of its VW cousins.

Due to the sloping roofline, the accommodation won’t be quite as spacious as in the boxy Explorer; instead, we expect a sportier feeling, due to the narrow windows and lower roofline. However, this will be the most practical Capri yet, with five seats and ample room in the boot.

The new model will be available with a range of powertrains topped by a 335bhp twin-motor variant powered by an 82kWh battery pack. This should produce a range of around 300 miles, although a single-motor variant running this same battery pack could yield as much as 330 miles in a potential long-range version.

There’s also likely to be a smaller 55kWh battery pack available on entry-level models, with a 220bhp single rear-mounted motor that should be good for around 220 miles of range. Capris will be capable of charging speeds of up to 170kW, topping up the battery from 10-80 per cent in less than 25 minutes.

Prices have not been confirmed, but they are expected to undercut those of the larger Mustang Mach-E, starting close to the new Explorer at around £40,000. We will learn more in the run-up to its reveal next year, when it will join a rapidly expanding range of Ford EVs, including a new all-electric Puma.

