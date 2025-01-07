New Honda 0 Series prototypes hit CES with eye-catching looks

Honda’s bold electric-car future has been revealed in the form of two new, almost production-ready models that preview an SUV and a saloon hitting the road next year.

Revealed together at the 2025 CES show in Las Vegas this week, both are described as prototypes rather than concepts, which in Honda-speak confirms their imminent arrival as two of seven models confirmed by the Japanese brand under its new 0 Series EV development plan.

First to arrive will be the Honda 0 SUV, a mid-sized crossover due to go on sale in America in the first half of 2026, before making its way into global markets including Europe and Japan, with the UK likely to be an early recipient. It features a distinctive sleek front end mated to a bulky square rear design with maximised interior space as the priority. Interior visibility and flexibility are further key strengths, according to Honda, while the new model will also feature the brand’s latest development in chassis control, using 3D gyro sensors to “enable dynamics at the will of the driver on various road surfaces”.

Described as the flagship for the 0 Series, the radical sleek 0 Saloon with its sloping nose and bold front end is a development of the concept car revealed at the 2024 CES event. Some of the less production-feasible elements, including the infinity mirror-style lighting across the front end, are toned down, and the headlights are smoother and more integrated.

The concept’s huge single door turns into a more regular pair of doors on each side, while on the inside the minimalist steering wheel is replaced by a half-wheel. This has its upper section chopped off to enable a clear view of the full-width set of three screens, flanked by a pair of angled screens that replace traditional wing mirrors, as first seen on the Honda e supermini.