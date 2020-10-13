New Lexus UX 300h 2024 review: impressive hybrid SUV is now even better

General specification is still quite strong, with a synthetic leather finish to the seats and steering wheel that retains Lexus’s typically plush feel, alongside a sense of supreme build quality and good levels of refinement. This is a typical trait of the brand, which has ensured that all the bits you touch – like the steering wheel, door pulls or gear selector – feel a step above the more mainstream Toyotas it shares so much with under the skin.

On the road, the latest fifth generation parallel hybrid system feels exceptionally well calibrated, with the electric motor doing most of the grunt work at town speeds which has the added benefit of keeping the powertrain smooth and silent. Ask for more performance and response from the overall powertrain is good, with the petrol motor coming on stream seamlessly.

Keep your inputs smooth and the whole experience is serene and calm, so long as you don’t ask for full power at which point refinement levels take a dive as the petrol engine spins harder. The important factors for easy driving, though, such as clear throttle response and consistent brakes that have predictable and effective regen all work together brilliantly.

On our course of mixed town and dual-carriageway driving, we managed to top the claimed MPG figures quite substantially, cracking nearly 60mpg in the standard ‘Comfort’ driving mode. Faster motorway driving isn’t this powertrain’s most efficient arena, but even so 50mpg+ will easily be on the cards.

The UX300h F Sport does ride firmly on its stiffened suspension, but the pay-off is some impressive handling traits. Its body feels controlled, tight and fluid, made better by accurate steering which is relatively heavy for the class. Yet the ride is also never crashy or brittle – this isn’t a car you’ll need to avoiding potholes in. If the F Sport suspension is a little firm, the non-F models do offer a slightly softer suspension setup, especially with the top-spec Takumi’s variable dampers, but these are a little more ponderous to drive.

And this notion of sticking with the basics is relevant to the car overall, too. The added toys and widescreen displays of the upper models are nice options to have, but they also bring the price point up and over a price that its Corolla-based chassis can really support. At the lower end, however, the UX300h brings all of Lexus’s best bits into a package that’s reliable, beautifully built and efficient.

