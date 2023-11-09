Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Maserati MC20 gets moody with new Notte Edition

The super-rare Notte Edition is one for the collectors with only 50 to be built

by: Alastair Crooks
9 Nov 2023
When a manufacturer launches a new supercar it’s customary to follow up with a special edition or two and that’s exactly what Maserati has just revealed in the shape of the new MC20 Notte Edition.

It’s the first limited edition of the MC20 and according to Maserati, the Notte celebrates the Italian firm’s “daring spirit”. Exclusivity is assured with this new special edition because numbers are limited to just 50 units globally. 

Maserati hasn’t claimed that the Notte has any performance tweaks over the standard car, not that any were really needed anyway. The MC20 comes with a ‘Nettuno’ twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 with 621bhp and 730Nm of torque. That power is sent to the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission for a 0-62mph time of 2.9 seconds and a top speed north of 202mph. 

So what does the Notte Edition add? Well, it features a new matte paint finish called ‘nero essenza’ and details such as the Maserati trident badge, side logos and the ‘Maserati’ emblem are now matte white and gold instead of silver. 

There are ‘birdcage’ 20-inch alloy wheels - the same as you’d find on the standard MC20, but painted matte black with more white and gold accents. Behind them, you can see the black brake calipers. 

The cabin of the Notte hasn’t been left untouched either with the Alcantara-clad sport seats featuring yellow stitching and the steering wheel has carbon fibre inserts. To make sure you or your passenger don’t forget about the extra rarity of the Notte, there’s a metal plate inscribed with ‘UNA DI 50’ (one of 50) between the seats. 

Maserati hasn’t said how much the MC20 Notte Edition costs but we expect it commands a significant premium over the £190,275 MC20.

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

