New Mercedes C-Class Electric interior revealed with huge 39.1-inch display screen
Merc’s next-generation C-Class electric is only days away from its full reveal, and we now know it shares cabin tech with GLC Electric
Just days before its official reveal, Mercedes has unveiled the new C-Class’s interior and it’s colossal new screen.
As we first saw in the new GLC Electric SUV, the Mercedes C-Class Electric will feature a cabin that, depending on spec, will be dominated by a 39.1-inch display taking up the entire width of the interior.
Underneath sits a sleek and simple dashboard and centre console, with two wireless phone chargers, a row of physical control buttons and illuminated air vents – once again all seen previously on the new GLC.
Apart from its high-tech cabin, the new C-Class Electric will also pack the brand’s latest charging and battery technologies. Arriving by the end of 2026, the new C-Class Electric should start at around £55,000, with less expensive variants destined to join the range down the line.
Life won’t be easy for the new C-Class, however, as the all-new BMW i3 – and its headline 569-mile electric range – will be fighting for every customer in this area of the market.
Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see the C-Class vs 3 Series battle ignited for the electric age, as both will be on sale by the end of 2026, with a multitude of powertrain and drive options.
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Design
As revealed in these new spy shots, the C-Class’s exterior design is now almost completely exposed. The images show a clean, subtle look, with a shorter tail and more rounded body. Compared to the EQE and EQS, the bonnet is both longer and taller, yet the fastback roofline and its short tail remains.
A few other notable details include more traditional framed doors, rather than the frameless units found on the company’s larger models. And for the first time on a modern Mercedes saloon, the rear quarter window is now curved, rather than finished in a hard point.
However, the most controversial design elements are still hidden away under what’s left of the camouflage. Up front, the large illuminated grille, as seen on the new GLC Electric, will dominate the nose, with similar headlights integrating the star motif. The rear, meanwhile, could include the same black bar across the tailgate as other new Mercedes models, with yet more three-pointed star motifs integrated into the tail-lights.
As with today’s GLC, expect different base and AMG-Line styling packages, plus an option to have that grille in either a bright silver or more subdued grey depending on specification.
Cabin and technology
As has already been revealed, the new C-Class’s cabin draws much of its technological basis from the GLC Electric.
Its headline edge-to-edge 39.1-inch touchscreen amalgamates a driver’s instrument cluster, central touchscreen and passenger display into one vast display. Mid-spec models break this up into three individual screens, and at the base of the range will be a single 14.5-inch touchscreen with a smaller 10.25-inch driver’s display.
Beyond this, expect the interior design elements, colours and materials to be shared between the two, including top-level assisted parking capabilities, Level 2+ autonomous driving (which includes the ability to take your hands off the wheel at a cruise on the motorway) and lots of ambient lighting.
Cabin space will be improved over the ICE-powered C-Class thanks to a longer wheelbase and flat floor, but those hoping to see a C-Class Electric estate will be disappointed, leaving the BMW i3 Touring without a direct rival. Still, luggage space should be improved, although access might be limited due to the short bootlid, and there will be a secondary bootspace under the bonnet, too.
Competitive but not class-leading under the skin
As with the cabin, there’s a lot we can derive from the GLC in terms of powertrain and chassis technology. The C400 Electric will sit at the high end of the range, sharing its 94.5kWh battery pack and dual-motor layout with its SUV twin. The lower and lighter body should mean an improvement on the GLC’s range figure, so expect somewhere in the region of 450-470 miles from a charge.
Other powertrain layouts, including smaller battery sizes and more efficient single-motor layouts, will be available in time. The new C-Class will also charge quickly, as it should bring across the GLC’s 800V electrical architecture and up to 330kW charging. Expect a top-up from 10-80 per cent in around 22 minutes.
If you’re wondering how this stacks up compared with the new i3, BMW has already confirmed that a similarly powerful high-spec dual-motor ‘50’ variant will be able to cover 564 miles from a charge. It’ll also reach up to 400kW DC fast charging, and it too will diversify into less powerful, but more efficient options in future.
Where Mercedes might be able to forge a lead, though, is in terms of chassis technology. The C-Class will be compatible with lots of high-end options that the BMW curiously lacks. These include air-suspension, rear-wheel steering and high-definition Digital headlights.
Mercedes will also offer high-performance AMG models, one of which has already been spied testing with 21-inch wheels and a set of carbon-ceramic brakes – complete with gold calipers and uprated tyres.
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