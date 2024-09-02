New Mercedes C-Class Electric interior revealed with huge 39.1-inch display screen

Just days before its official reveal, Mercedes has unveiled the new C-Class’s interior and it’s colossal new screen.

As we first saw in the new GLC Electric SUV, the Mercedes C-Class Electric will feature a cabin that, depending on spec, will be dominated by a 39.1-inch display taking up the entire width of the interior.

Underneath sits a sleek and simple dashboard and centre console, with two wireless phone chargers, a row of physical control buttons and illuminated air vents – once again all seen previously on the new GLC.

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Apart from its high-tech cabin, the new C-Class Electric will also pack the brand’s latest charging and battery technologies. Arriving by the end of 2026, the new C-Class Electric should start at around £55,000, with less expensive variants destined to join the range down the line.

Life won’t be easy for the new C-Class, however, as the all-new BMW i3 – and its headline 569-mile electric range – will be fighting for every customer in this area of the market.

Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to see the C-Class vs 3 Series battle ignited for the electric age, as both will be on sale by the end of 2026, with a multitude of powertrain and drive options.