New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet 2024 review: an appealing open-top cruiser

Verdict

Choice is limited when it comes to full-size, four-seater cabriolets, but Mercedes-Benz has stuck with the formula, with impressive results. Smartly proportioned, well equipped and with a wide range of engines, the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet delivers across the board and feels bespoke.

The convertible and cabriolet market looks more shaky than ever, but Mercedes has gone all in with its new CLE Cabriolet. It’s offering four engines – two turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motors (badged the 300 and 200), a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six (the 450) and a 2.0-litre turbodiesel (220 d).

Then there are two powertrain options, with the 450 and 300 only available with the company’s variable four-wheel-drive 4Matic+ system (the 200 models are rear-wheel drive only). All versions feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

The four-cylinder petrol models are expected to the UK’s biggest sellers (big sales being a relative term when it comes to such cars), and while the 200 and 300 share the same engine and their performance outputs are closely matched – 200bhp vs 254bhp and 320Nm vs 400Nm – the 300 would be our choice to haul the car’s chunky 2080kg kerb weight around.

In terms of looks, it’s an elegant design, well proportioned - certainly compared with the awkward-looking E-Class Cabriolet and compact C-Class Cabriolet models it replaces - and the visual appeal doesn’t fade, regardless of whether the 20-layer fabric roof is open or closed.

To create the CLE, Mercedes has taken the front of the current E-Class and added it to the rear of the C-Class. It uses the latter car’s interior, while the front end allows the fitment of the larger six-cylinder engines (an AMG CLE 53 will join the line-up later this year to sit above the 450).