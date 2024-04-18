New Mercedes CLE Cabriolet 2024 review: an appealing open-top cruiser
The Mercedes CLE Cabriolet arrives to take on the BMW 4 Series Convertible in the executive drop-top market
Verdict
Choice is limited when it comes to full-size, four-seater cabriolets, but Mercedes-Benz has stuck with the formula, with impressive results. Smartly proportioned, well equipped and with a wide range of engines, the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet delivers across the board and feels bespoke.
The convertible and cabriolet market looks more shaky than ever, but Mercedes has gone all in with its new CLE Cabriolet. It’s offering four engines – two turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol motors (badged the 300 and 200), a 3.0-litre turbocharged straight-six (the 450) and a 2.0-litre turbodiesel (220 d).
Then there are two powertrain options, with the 450 and 300 only available with the company’s variable four-wheel-drive 4Matic+ system (the 200 models are rear-wheel drive only). All versions feature 48-volt mild-hybrid technology and are equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The four-cylinder petrol models are expected to the UK’s biggest sellers (big sales being a relative term when it comes to such cars), and while the 200 and 300 share the same engine and their performance outputs are closely matched – 200bhp vs 254bhp and 320Nm vs 400Nm – the 300 would be our choice to haul the car’s chunky 2080kg kerb weight around.
In terms of looks, it’s an elegant design, well proportioned - certainly compared with the awkward-looking E-Class Cabriolet and compact C-Class Cabriolet models it replaces - and the visual appeal doesn’t fade, regardless of whether the 20-layer fabric roof is open or closed.
To create the CLE, Mercedes has taken the front of the current E-Class and added it to the rear of the C-Class. It uses the latter car’s interior, while the front end allows the fitment of the larger six-cylinder engines (an AMG CLE 53 will join the line-up later this year to sit above the 450).
This combination makes for a well-proportioned cabin; front-seat passengers are wrapped in comfort, but while those in the rear (there’s only space for two) aren’t exactly squeezed for space, head space is a little tight with the roof up.
There’s a refinement to how the 300 CLE Cabriolet drives, its petrol engine having (just) enough performance that removes any unnecessary extra effort to make a mundane road interesting. By contrast, the lower-powered 200 really does struggle to get the CLE up and running, shattering the calmness as it hunts around for some much-needed power. You quickly settle into the CLE’s rhythm, letting it dictate the pace so it feels settled and calm as you soak up the scenery.
There’s a Sport mode should you wish to dial up the performance, but the reality is that it takes away from the CLE Cabriolet’s comfort-oriented USP rather than adding anything meaningful to the driving experience. The nine-speed auto hangs on to gears for longer, but this amplifies the engine’s harsh tone the higher up the rev range you go.
Just as the engine isn’t at its best when driven hard and pushed beyond its comfort zone, neither is the chassis. It rides with a high degree of comfort, dealing with surface imperfections smartly and smothering all but the worst to prevent any interference filtering through to the cabin; the days of a wobbly convertible are long behind us.
This inherent chassis stiffness underpins the CLE’s handling, with enough body roll to let you know how the car’s reacting to any steering input but without any dramatic lurch to make you wish you’d curbed your enthusiasm. The body remains flat and calm unless you’re heavy handed; then it begins to squirm and the tyre squeal, but ultimately it’s a car to enjoy your surroundings from, luxuriating in its interior rather than hunting down its ultimate dynamic edge. So why, you may ask, have they installed such a complex variable four-wheel drive system? North American markets insist on it.
Roof closed, you’ll be hard pressed to tell the Cabriolet from the coupé in terms of refinement; there’s a decibel more wind noise around the rear of the hood, but that’s it. With the roof open and windows up, the cabin remains remarkably calm and free from blustery wind.
Drop all four side windows and the back of the your head gets a battering as expected, regardless of whether you deploy Mercedes’ AIRCAP system, which consists of an extendable wind deflector positioned on top of the windscreen and a wind deflector positioned between the head restraints on the rear seats. It’s designed to raise the airflow above the cockpit and direct it away from the interior. While there’s a slight reduction in air entering the cabin when active, there is a noticeable increase in wind noise, so it doesn’t feel worth the trade-off to us. The AIRSCARF integrated into the front seats to deliver a flow of warm air to your neck is far more effective.
The market for the CLE Cabriolet is small; BMW’s 4 Series Convertible is its only competitor. But when done right, as it is here, the appeal is clear, even if some might find the price, starting from £59,780, too strong for a vehicle with an engine that lacks the sparkle to match the rest of the car.
|Model:
|Mercedes CLE 300 AMG Line Premium Cabriolet
|Price:
|£59,780
|Engine:
|2.0-litre 4cyl turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|254bhp/400Nm
|Transmission:
|Nine-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|6.6 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Fuel economy:
|38.2mpg
|CO2 emissions:
|165-197g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4850/2,042/1,423mm
|On sale:
|Now