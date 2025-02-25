The new, miniature version of the Mercedes G-Class has been spotted once more undergoing testing, this time in Germany. The prototype is still heavily camouflaged, but there’s no disguising its boxy aesthetic, which closely follows that of the G-Class proper, just downsized a bit.

Electric versions of the baby Mercedes G-Class will probably provide the brand with a rival to Land Rover’s upcoming, all-electric Defender Sport and the new Jeep Recon. Just as those two cars do, the baby G-Class should keep traditional fans happy with much more off-road ability than road-biased electric SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron.

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It was previously thought that the baby G would be electric-only, but Mercedes has backtracked, apparently at the behest of dealers in the USA. That doesn’t guarantee that a combustion version will make it to the UK, though.

How much will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ cost?

As for the pricing of the ‘baby G-Class’ or ‘baby G’, we expect the electric car to kick off from around £70,000 when it launches, making it more expensive than the aforementioned Defender Sport and Recon.

This estimate is based on Mercedes' other all-electric SUVs that could potentially rival the baby G. There’s the new GLC Electric, which is a similar size to the new smaller G-Class and starts at just over £60,000, and the GLB Electric that starts at just over £45,000. The cachet of the G-Class name is likely to command a premium over these cars, but nowhere near the £154,870 Mercedes currently asks for the full-size electric G-Class. Should a petrol/hybrid version of the little G come to the UK, it’d undercut the EV, but probably not by much.

What will Mercedes’ ‘baby G-Class’ be called?

We’re still waiting on confirmation from Mercedes on precisely what the electric SUV will be called. Speaking to Auto Express way back in 2023 at the Munich Motor Show Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius referred to it as ‘little G’, though Mercedes also has registered trademarks of G 250 and G 300, which would make sense alongside the larger G 580 with EQ Technology. Speaking of which, the ‘with EQ Technology’ is likely to be placed at the end of the model names for the EV derivatives.

What will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ look like?

Whatever the new electric SUV from Mercedes will be called, thanks to our shots, we know it’ll draw heavy inspiration from the full-size G-Class - especially in its design.