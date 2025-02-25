New baby Mercedes G-Class: latest details on the pint-sized off-roader
We have a fresh set of spy shots of the mini G-Class spin-off to examine ahead of the car’s launch
The new, miniature version of the Mercedes G-Class has been spotted once more undergoing testing, this time in Germany. The prototype is still heavily camouflaged, but there’s no disguising its boxy aesthetic, which closely follows that of the G-Class proper, just downsized a bit.
Electric versions of the baby Mercedes G-Class will probably provide the brand with a rival to Land Rover’s upcoming, all-electric Defender Sport and the new Jeep Recon. Just as those two cars do, the baby G-Class should keep traditional fans happy with much more off-road ability than road-biased electric SUVs such as the Audi Q6 e-tron.
It was previously thought that the baby G would be electric-only, but Mercedes has backtracked, apparently at the behest of dealers in the USA. That doesn’t guarantee that a combustion version will make it to the UK, though.
How much will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ cost?
As for the pricing of the ‘baby G-Class’ or ‘baby G’, we expect the electric car to kick off from around £70,000 when it launches, making it more expensive than the aforementioned Defender Sport and Recon.
This estimate is based on Mercedes' other all-electric SUVs that could potentially rival the baby G. There’s the new GLC Electric, which is a similar size to the new smaller G-Class and starts at just over £60,000, and the GLB Electric that starts at just over £45,000. The cachet of the G-Class name is likely to command a premium over these cars, but nowhere near the £154,870 Mercedes currently asks for the full-size electric G-Class. Should a petrol/hybrid version of the little G come to the UK, it’d undercut the EV, but probably not by much.
What will Mercedes’ ‘baby G-Class’ be called?
We’re still waiting on confirmation from Mercedes on precisely what the electric SUV will be called. Speaking to Auto Express way back in 2023 at the Munich Motor Show Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius referred to it as ‘little G’, though Mercedes also has registered trademarks of G 250 and G 300, which would make sense alongside the larger G 580 with EQ Technology. Speaking of which, the ‘with EQ Technology’ is likely to be placed at the end of the model names for the EV derivatives.
What will the Mercedes ‘baby G-Class’ look like?
Whatever the new electric SUV from Mercedes will be called, thanks to our shots, we know it’ll draw heavy inspiration from the full-size G-Class - especially in its design.
In short it’ll look like an electric G-Class that’s been shrunk in the wash. For our exclusive image created by an expert automotive designer, we took the current G-Class design and gave it mid-size SUV proportions, but retained the key traditional elements of the G-Class.
Our image showcases a bluff front end featuring distinctive round headlights, a boxy silhouette, a flat bonnet and an upright windscreen. There’s also the trademark flat rear end featuring a spare wheel cover on a side-hinged rear door; even the clunky door handles (rather than contemporary flush-fitting handles offered on other electric Mercedes models) have been retained.
Since then, we have seen the baby G-Class testing a few times, confirming the accuracy of our exclusive image. The most recent test car spotted in the snow gives us a better look at details including the chunky door handles (which Mercedes was keen to point out on the electric G-Class), side-opening rear door, squared-off wheelarches and protruding rear bumper. The lights, front and rear, are mirrored on the current G-Class too.
It’s worth noting that the spare wheel cover on the test cars we’ve seen will probably provide a space to store the charging cables - just like you’d find on the G 580 with EQ Technology. On that car there’s also a no-cost option of the traditional spare wheel on the back door, if you’d prefer.
The interior, like the exterior, should gain plenty of inspiration from the current G-Class, with squared-off turbine air vents, an oversized grab handle for the passenger and an upright driving position. It’ll also run Merc’s latest MBUX system with vast touchscreens and slick user interfaces.
When will the baby G-Class come out?
It’s far too early in the car’s development for Mercedes to be announcing firm dates, and given that the brand's prototypes are still wearing heavy camouflage, it suggests there’s still some work to go before the car is ready for showrooms.
We had previously hoped to see the car for the first time in 2027, but it’s looking like we’ll need to wait much longer. Speaking to Bloomberg in October 2026, Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius said the car will arrive "less than 24 months from now”.
What will underpin the new baby G?
Sitting beneath the full-size G-Class, the smaller model will obviously have a lower and narrower body with a shorter wheelbase - the latter could actually help it provide just as much off-road ability as the larger car. We’ll have to wait and see if it becomes ‘Schoeckl approved’ - the mountain in Graz, Austria where Mercedes tests all of its G-Class models - across the range from diesel and petrol to pure-electric.
The baby G will enter the market to give the legions of G-Class fans a smaller and more urban-friendly option. However, to avoid diluting the G-Class magic, Mercedes is not cutting corners in the new vehicle’s development.
Markus Schäfer, who was Mercedes’ Chief Technology Officer until December 2025, told Auto Express: “The G is [a] very special and authentic car, so the mini G has to be authentic. So I cannot just take an existing platform; I have to create my own platform modules and that’s what’s happening.”
This suggests that huge amounts of work have gone into the development of a new chassis that has similar appeal to today’s G-Class, only at a smaller scale. However, the baby G will have one important difference, Schäfer explained: “It’s not a ladder frame to this extent, but in terms of wheel size and articulation, it’s a completely new development we have had to do.”
Without a ladder chassis, it’s possible that the new baby G-Class won’t have the same sort of driving feel as the original, but Schäfer acknowledged this by telling us: “We spent a lot of time tuning this car, and over time started to develop so many unique components to make it a very good-looking car and very, very capable. In fact, we designed far too many unique parts, but we believe this is what it needs.”
In terms of powertrain, Schäfer was less revealing, saying: “I don’t want to go into those details, but just looking at the current capabilities and what’s needed, I came more and more to the conclusion that it has to be unique.”
We expect the baby G to utilise a modified version of the brand’s new MB.EA platform - recently put to use by the CLA. While the electric CLA is single-motor right now, a dual-motor version is coming with up to 349bhp and an all-important four-wheel drive system, which should give us a better idea of the power offered in the baby G EV. Hybrid versions of the CLA meanwhile are based around a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, and there is a 4MATIC four-wheel-drive version.
We know the baby G prototypes spotted so far are EVs thanks to their blanked-off grilles, but it seems only a matter of time before a petrol-hybrid version is spotted.
Details on the battery size for the EV haven’t been revealed, but it’s certain to be smaller than the huge 116kWh battery found in the G 580 with EQ Technology.
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