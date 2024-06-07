Is that a BMW? New 2025 Mercedes S-Class spied with huge grille

Mercedes has been spied testing a mid-life update for its full-sized S-Class saloon, typically a leader in the development of luxury and technology for the brand. The current seventh-generation Mercedes S-Class was first put into production in 2020, and sits in the range with petrol, diesel and hybrid engines, leaving all-electric power to the EQS.

As is evident in our images, the S-Class will be getting a significant update to its exterior design, dominated by a much larger grille that sits between two new headlights. While the test car’s camouflage does hide most design details, we can see that the headlights have three-pointed lighting elements similar to that found on the recently updated EQS, likely hiding away Merc’s latest Digital Headlight technology.

There are more changes at the rear, including new tail lights that look to be inspired by the latest E-Class, which feature yet more three-pointed star motifs. These sit above a prominent set of exhaust finishers at the bottom of the lower bumper.

These sorts of exterior changes are nothing unusual on a mid-life update, however the level to which Mercedes is planning on upgrading the cabin and its powertrain tech is the bigger question that’s still left to be answered.

In typical fashion, the current S-Class was the first to introduce a new infotainment system when it arrived in 2020, in this case the portrait-oriented touchscreen that’s now in use across most of the C-Class and sports car ranges. However, the new E-Class has now usurped the flagship S-Class with its new ‘Superscreen’ option, suggesting that a more comprehensive tech update will be on the cards in order to keep it feeling like the flagship.

We also expect further hybridisation to be part of the powertrain strategy, however Merc’s pragmatic approach to offering diesels in models that fundamentally suit them should mean they remain an option here in the UK – not a given when rivals like BMW and Audi no longer offer any diesel options on their full-size saloons.

We expect to see and hear more about the new S-Class in the coming months, with a reveal later this year or early next.

