Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Is that a BMW? New 2025 Mercedes S-Class spied with huge grille

Progress moves quickly at the top end of the market, so the Mercedes S-Class looks set to get some eye-catching revisions to help it catch up

by: Jordan Katsianis
7 Jun 2024
New facelift Mercedes S-Class - front tracking 5

Mercedes has been spied testing a mid-life update for its full-sized S-Class saloon, typically a leader in the development of luxury and technology for the brand. The current seventh-generation Mercedes S-Class was first put into production in 2020, and sits in the range with petrol, diesel and hybrid engines, leaving all-electric power to the EQS

Advertisement - Article continues below

As is evident in our images, the S-Class will be getting a significant update to its exterior design, dominated by a much larger grille that sits between two new headlights. While the test car’s camouflage does hide most design details, we can see that the headlights have three-pointed lighting elements similar to that found on the recently updated EQS, likely hiding away Merc’s latest Digital Headlight technology. 

There are more changes at the rear, including new tail lights that look to be inspired by the latest E-Class, which feature yet more three-pointed star motifs. These sit above a prominent set of exhaust finishers at the bottom of the lower bumper. 

These sorts of exterior changes are nothing unusual on a mid-life update, however the level to which Mercedes is planning on upgrading the cabin and its powertrain tech is the bigger question that’s still left to be answered. 

In typical fashion, the current S-Class was the first to introduce a new infotainment system when it arrived in 2020, in this case the portrait-oriented touchscreen that’s now in use across most of the C-Class and sports car ranges. However, the new E-Class has now usurped the flagship S-Class with its new ‘Superscreen’ option, suggesting that a more comprehensive tech update will be on the cards in order to keep it feeling like the flagship. 

We also expect further hybridisation to be part of the powertrain strategy, however Merc’s pragmatic approach to offering diesels in models that fundamentally suit them should mean they remain an option here in the UK – not a given when rivals like BMW and Audi no longer offer any diesel options on their full-size saloons. 

We expect to see and hear more about the new S-Class in the coming months, with a reveal later this year or early next. 

Looking for some luxury and opulence? These are the best luxury cars you can buy...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best cars for £15,000 or less
Best cars for £15,000 - header
Best cars & vans

Best cars for £15,000 or less

Spending around £15,000 doesn’t get you much in the new car market these days, but it can land you a brilliant used model
18 Mar 2024
New Brabus 930 fuses opulence and performance for 917bhp of autobahn eating limousine
Brabus 930 - front
News

New Brabus 930 fuses opulence and performance for 917bhp of autobahn eating limousine

Brabus has cooked up a Mercedes S-Class with 917bhp and looks to match
13 Mar 2024
Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024
Best luxury cars - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best luxury cars to buy 2024

Indulge yourself with our list of the most luxurious cars on sale today
2 Feb 2024
Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024
Best plug-in hybrids - header image
Best cars & vans

Top 10 best plug-in hybrids to buy 2024

The plug-in hybrid market has grown exponentially in recent years. Here are our electrified favourites
25 Jan 2024

Most Popular

New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech
BMW 1 Series - front studio
News

New BMW 1 Series gets heavy facelift and cutting-edge tech

The baby BMW goes under the knife, surfacing with a completely new look, a more hi-tech interior and upgraded engines
4 Jun 2024
Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again
Hyundai Kona Electric connected to a rapid-charging station
News

Big electric car discounts are “unsustainable” as private sales fall again

The car industry pushes for VAT reductions on EV sales and charging after the general election, to help meet ZEV Mandate requirements
5 Jun 2024
Illegal car parkers beware: the wheel clamp has evolved… into the Barnacle
Barnacle
News

Illegal car parkers beware: the wheel clamp has evolved… into the Barnacle

New device could replace the old fashioned wheel clamp… unless you have a Ferrari Monza SP1
5 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content