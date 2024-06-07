Verdict

The Mercedes S-Class is synonymous with luxury motoring, and so it remains in its new and heavily revised form. This is a sumptuous, elegant and serene way of moving about, especially from the privileged position in one of its back seats. But for those wanting to drive themselves, newer and more expressive forms of luxury cars have more appeal, and a wider range of talents.

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The Mercedes S-Class has set the standard in luxury saloons for most of the model’s history – a symbol of success, wealth, and taste. But the world keeps moving at breakneck speed and large, traditional saloons appear to be standing still.

Looking from the outside, it’s easy to think this is true of Merc’s new S-Class too; it’s largely the same vehicle as the one launched back in 2020. Some small exterior changes – including updated headlights with a double-star motif and a larger, deeper grille – do a solid job of aligning the ageing design with newer models.

Yet Mercedes asserts this is now a whole new entity under that familiar skin. The company offers a curated collection of engine options in the UK, and by and large, they are excellent units that match the general requirements of Merc’s exacting customers. At the entry-point is the S 350d, a large six-cylinder diesel engine that might sound old-fashioned in practice, but perfectly suits the car’s relaxed demeanour. Its 650Nm of torque underpins this feeling of calm, while helping the car sprint to 62mph in 5.4 unbothered seconds.