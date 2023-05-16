With only a few weeks until we see the new Mercedes VLE in full, the German company has unveiled a couple of key features early, ones that will make it a lot easier to navigate into tight parking spaces.

Its finer details are still to be confirmed, but the VLE will be an all-new people-carrier with three rows of seats and lots of high-end tech. Unlike the Mercedes EQV that it’ll effectively replace, the VLE model sits on a bespoke platform, and offers far more technology derived from Merc’s latest passenger cars.

Some of these are new technologies that should make parking this huge car less taxing, including a fully-autonomous parking assistant, plus rear-wheel steering that will make it more physically manoeuvrable.

We had a go!

Auto Express was invited down early to Germany to have a go in a covered prototype, putting its new active parking features to work. If you’ve used any of these systems on other cars, it’s always impressive to see the car twirl the steering wheel without any driver input to perfectly align it to the cars around it.

However, the bit that generally needs the most improvement is the speed of these systems, and the user interface that initiates them. We found the VLE quickly recognised available parking spaces both ahead and behind the car, negating the need to drive past a spot before selecting it for self-parking.