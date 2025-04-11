Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New MG Cyber X will be “different from any MG” we’ve ever seen before

The MG Cyber X could line up alongside the Cyberster sports car at the top of MG’s range

By:Alastair Crooks
11 Apr 2025
MG Cyber X teaser - front static 3

MG has teased an all-new SUV on Chinese social media called the Cyber X. It’s a boxy, mid-sized SUV model and according to MG the Cyber X “echoes the spirit of young people to explore”. We can expect it to make its full debut at this month’s 2025 Shanghai Motor Show

Compared to the ZS, HS and the new all-electric MGS5 EV, the Cyber X takes on a completely new design - one that’s not in-keeping with the similarly-named Cyberster, either. Given its Chinese market-focused launch, we’re not sure yet if MG’s new SUV will come to the UK market. 

The teaser images on MG’s Chinese social media are the first we’ve seen of the Cyber X, though they reveal a lot. Accompanied by text declaring the Cyber X “is different from any MG you have ever seen”, the teasers show the car’s full-width light bar on a bluff front end, with an illuminated MG badge at its centre. For what will be an EV, the windscreen is also upright - suggesting MG will prioritise rugged 4x4-like looks over efficiency. The Cyber X will get flush-fitting door handles and to the rear there’s another light bar. 

MG Cyber X teaser - rear static

The overall proportions make the MG Cyber X make it look like a rival to the Mercedes EQB - which would make it the flagship SUV of MG’s electric SUV range. Indeed, using the ‘Cyber’ name suggests it’ll line up alongside the most expensive MG on sale - the £54,995 Cyberster sports car. 

We don’t know the full technical details of the Cyber X just yet - though we have learned it’ll be the first MG to sit on the new E3 architecture from MG’s parent company SAIC. The platform will incorporate ‘cell-to-body’ technology, similar to what we’ve seen on new Leapmotor EVs recently. Not only should this style of battery fitting create more space in the cabin, it should give the Cyber X extra ground clearance to help back up those chunky off-road looks. 

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

