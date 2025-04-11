New MG Cyber X will be “different from any MG” we’ve ever seen before

MG has teased an all-new SUV on Chinese social media called the Cyber X. It’s a boxy, mid-sized SUV model and according to MG the Cyber X “echoes the spirit of young people to explore”. We can expect it to make its full debut at this month’s 2025 Shanghai Motor Show.

Compared to the ZS, HS and the new all-electric MGS5 EV, the Cyber X takes on a completely new design - one that’s not in-keeping with the similarly-named Cyberster, either. Given its Chinese market-focused launch, we’re not sure yet if MG’s new SUV will come to the UK market.

The teaser images on MG’s Chinese social media are the first we’ve seen of the Cyber X, though they reveal a lot. Accompanied by text declaring the Cyber X “is different from any MG you have ever seen”, the teasers show the car’s full-width light bar on a bluff front end, with an illuminated MG badge at its centre. For what will be an EV, the windscreen is also upright - suggesting MG will prioritise rugged 4x4-like looks over efficiency. The Cyber X will get flush-fitting door handles and to the rear there’s another light bar.

The overall proportions make the MG Cyber X make it look like a rival to the Mercedes EQB - which would make it the flagship SUV of MG’s electric SUV range. Indeed, using the ‘Cyber’ name suggests it’ll line up alongside the most expensive MG on sale - the £54,995 Cyberster sports car.

We don’t know the full technical details of the Cyber X just yet - though we have learned it’ll be the first MG to sit on the new E3 architecture from MG’s parent company SAIC. The platform will incorporate ‘cell-to-body’ technology, similar to what we’ve seen on new Leapmotor EVs recently. Not only should this style of battery fitting create more space in the cabin, it should give the Cyber X extra ground clearance to help back up those chunky off-road looks.

