News

Bold Nissan plan for 6 new cars by 2026: new Micra, Leaf replacement, new Juke and more

The Japanese brand plans to launch 30 new cars globally over the next two years

by: Ellis Hyde
25 Mar 2024
Future Nissan models - front3

Nissan has announced it will be launching six new models in Europe by 2026, as part of an ambitious plan to introduce 30 new models worldwide within the next three years.

Of those 30 new global models, 16 will be electrified, with the rest relying solely on internal-combustion engines. However, Nissan already announced last year that it’s only going to be launching electric cars from now on in the UK and Europe. 

The first to arrive will be the new Nissan Micra, due to be unveiled later this year, that’ll be based on the same technology that unpins the recently unveiled Renault 5 E-Tech. Also on the way is the replacement to Nissan’s pioneering Leaf hatchback, which will be a crossover of some description, and the next-generation Juke

Nissan hopes that by 2026, 40 per cent of its sales will be for EVs. But Nissan’s president and CEO Makoto Uchida announced that the firm will introduce the third-generation of its hybrid e-Power technology in Europe by 2026 as well. 

Compared to current e-Power models, the third-gen powertrains can provide 20 per cent more power and are 10 per cent more fuel efficient, but also 20 per cent less expensive. Uchida claims this will allow Nissan to achieve cost parity between hybrid and pure-petrol cars by 2026.

Nissan’s top boss also confirmed that the Japanese brand will continue to work with the Renault Group’s EV-dedicated company, Ampere, on future EVs, including a compact electric car.

However, Nissan is also going to create five new models on a single flexible platform, developing them “together as a family,” said Uchida. The platform will allow for different body styles, but using standardised body components. 

Future Nissan models - overhead3

According to Uchida, this way, once the main vehicle is ready, developing the remaining four will cost half as much and take four months less. Production of the first model using the new platform and approach is set to begin in 2027.

Nissan is also working on new battery technologies, and plans to “significantly enhance” its nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) lithium-ion batteries, which are used by the Nissan Ariya. By 2028 the improved NCM batteries will be 50 per cent more energy dense, and rapid charging will take half as long. The firm is working on LFP (lithium ferro phosphate) batteries – like those used by Citroen e-C3 – and solid-state batteries, which are both due to feature in Nissan models in 2028.

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

