Bold Nissan plan for 6 new cars by 2026: new Micra, Leaf replacement, new Juke and more

Nissan has announced it will be launching six new models in Europe by 2026, as part of an ambitious plan to introduce 30 new models worldwide within the next three years.

Of those 30 new global models, 16 will be electrified, with the rest relying solely on internal-combustion engines. However, Nissan already announced last year that it’s only going to be launching electric cars from now on in the UK and Europe.

The first to arrive will be the new Nissan Micra, due to be unveiled later this year, that’ll be based on the same technology that unpins the recently unveiled Renault 5 E-Tech. Also on the way is the replacement to Nissan’s pioneering Leaf hatchback, which will be a crossover of some description, and the next-generation Juke.

Nissan hopes that by 2026, 40 per cent of its sales will be for EVs. But Nissan’s president and CEO Makoto Uchida announced that the firm will introduce the third-generation of its hybrid e-Power technology in Europe by 2026 as well.

Compared to current e-Power models, the third-gen powertrains can provide 20 per cent more power and are 10 per cent more fuel efficient, but also 20 per cent less expensive. Uchida claims this will allow Nissan to achieve cost parity between hybrid and pure-petrol cars by 2026.