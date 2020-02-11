New Porsche Macan GTS 2026 review: great to drive but expensive
This Macan certainly receives a boost of performance prowess, but we're not entirely sure that it's worth it
Verdict
A GTS is usually the easiest model to recommend when it comes to Porsches and while we think this is a tempting addition to the Macan Electric line-up, we’re not sure the elevated driving experience matches the jump in price. The GTS’ fancy torque vectoring and active air-suspension are available as options on lesser Macans, too, which somewhat dilutes this new version.
Even Porsche superfans will admit that the firm's trim level structure can get pretty confusing. There’s the array of hardcore GT models, the Turbos, the 4 and 4S, and that’s without diving into the special editions that seemingly arrive every year.
One particular model that has made a name for itself for being a sweet spot in the range of the 911, Cayman, Panamera and even the Cayenne is the GTS – and now you can get it with the Macan Electric, too.
This isn’t the first time the GTS badge has featured on an electric Porsche. The Taycan gained a GTS version back in 2022, receiving a healthy dose of performance, meaningful chassis tweaks and upgraded equipment, without compromising the practical, all-round ability of the electric saloon.
The Macan Electric GTS, or rather the Macan GTS – which confusingly shares its name with the petrol Macan GTS you can still buy – takes on a similar approach to the Taycan GTS and indeed all the other models to wear the badge.
Used - available now
2026 Porsche
Macan
20,939 milesAutomaticPetrol2.9LCash £44,799
2026 Porsche
Macan
28,207 milesAutomaticPetrol2.9LCash £48,929
2021 Porsche
Macan
32,966 milesAutomaticPetrol3.0LCash £36,189
2018 Porsche
Macan
69,500 milesAutomaticDiesel3.0LCash £23,500
At just over £90,000, the Macan GTS is around £12,000 more than the 4S and £10,000 less than the Turbo. It’s also more than £10,000 pricier than the petrol GTS. Straight away, you can spot the GTS by its sportier look (compared to the 4S) with the Sport Design Package bringing reshaped front and rear bumpers, side skirts and standard-fit 21-inch wheels – although even at £2,099, we’d be tempted by the 22-inch RS Spyder Design II wheels instead. Our car came in the Carmine Red paint usually associated with GTS models, but there are loads of other colours to choose from – and that’s before you go down the route of Porsche’s ‘Paint to Sample’ programme.
You’ll find a smattering of Porsche’s Race-Tex material inside, plus adjustable Sports seats, although for no additional cost you can swap these out for the comfort seats and leather upholstery. The sport seats are fabulous, however, mixing a decent amount of side bolstering with a shape we found comfortable on long journeys.
As for the technical changes, they’re suitably thorough to justify the GTS name. The air-suspension sits 10mm lower, the anti-roll bars and adaptive dampers have been retuned to boost responsiveness and the differential lock has been shifted for better weight distribution. Our car didn’t have the optional £213 power-assist steering or the £1,516 rear-wheel steer (which should really come as standard); in fact the GTS’ steering set-up and geometry is the same as on lesser Macans.
That’s not a terrible thing, though, because the regular Macan steers more sweetly than its rivals with a heavy, yet precise control that gives you full confidence in pushing the GTS up to and beyond the grip levels on offer. Despite weighing 2,395kg, the GTS is surprisingly agile and its heft is masked by the unique torque vectoring set-up and the excellent suspension, which contains that lateral shift of mass as you navigate a series of fast-flowing bends.
While the Macan GTS is as alive as any other sporty electric SUV in corners, the ride and particularly the steering never settles down, even after shifting from Sport Plus mode to Normal. On a motorway, the Macan GTS is noticeably more firm than, say, a BMW iX3 and steering inputs require a lot more effort off centre, which can be tiresome.
One area where the GTS blends incredible performance with day-to-day usability is braking. Six-pot calipers up front and massive discs chime in when the electric regeneration needs assistance, and the whole process is seamless. Whether you’re pootling around town or shrugging off some serious speed into a corner, the GTS’ brake pedal feel is a perfect fit.
Beyond the chassis and brakes, the GTS has more power, too. The GTS boasts a combined system output of 510bhp, or 563bhp with the overboost function activated, and 955Nm of torque from its dual motors. That’s 100bhp more than the 4S model, although it’s 120bhp off the Turbo, so a neat middle-ground in the Macan line-up. The GTS sprints from 0-62mph 0.3 seconds quicker than the 4S and half a second slower than the Turbo, maxing out at 155mph.
The rear motor of the GTS is the same one as you get in the Turbo for a more rear-driven dynamic, although the GTS feels pretty neutral rather than playful when you boot the throttle on exiting a corner. In a straight line, there’s no sense that the wide tyres (295 section rear and 255 up front) are seeking to lose traction.
As the GTS is so quick, the synthesised engine noise developed specifically for this model is welcome, although it’s more of a useful tool to let you know how fast you’re going rather than a particularly satisfying background soundtrack.
Using the same 95kWh battery pack as other Macan Electric models, the price you pay in terms of efficiency for the GTS’ performance doesn’t seem too steep. The GTS’ 362-mile range is 36 miles off the longest-range standard model, although weirdly it’s four miles less than the more powerful Turbo.
During our week with the GTS we found a long, steady cruise would see a range estimate of 320 miles, dropping to 280 miles if you threw in some of the exuberant driving you’d expect of a GTS owner.
|Model:
|Porsche Macan GTS
|Price:
|£90,865
|Powertrain:
|95kWh battery, 2x e-motors
|Power/torque:
|510bhp/955Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, four-wheel drive
|0-62mph/top speed:
|3.8 seconds/155mph
|Range:
|362 miles
|Max charging:
|270kW (10-80% in 21 mins)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,784/1,952/1,954mm
|On sale:
|Now
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