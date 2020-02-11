Verdict

A GTS is usually the easiest model to recommend when it comes to Porsches and while we think this is a tempting addition to the Macan Electric line-up, we’re not sure the elevated driving experience matches the jump in price. The GTS’ fancy torque vectoring and active air-suspension are available as options on lesser Macans, too, which somewhat dilutes this new version.

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Even Porsche superfans will admit that the firm's trim level structure can get pretty confusing. There’s the array of hardcore GT models, the Turbos, the 4 and 4S, and that’s without diving into the special editions that seemingly arrive every year.

One particular model that has made a name for itself for being a sweet spot in the range of the 911, Cayman, Panamera and even the Cayenne is the GTS – and now you can get it with the Macan Electric, too.

This isn’t the first time the GTS badge has featured on an electric Porsche. The Taycan gained a GTS version back in 2022, receiving a healthy dose of performance, meaningful chassis tweaks and upgraded equipment, without compromising the practical, all-round ability of the electric saloon.

The Macan Electric GTS, or rather the Macan GTS – which confusingly shares its name with the petrol Macan GTS you can still buy – takes on a similar approach to the Taycan GTS and indeed all the other models to wear the badge.