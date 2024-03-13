New Porsche Panamera 2024 review: fast family car is better than ever
The latest Porsche Panamera is a great all-rounder, delivering performance, comfort and space
Verdict
The revisions to the Porsche Panamera have made it better than ever, with this base model delivering more comfort and a sharper drive – though not at the same time. Unless you’re craving huge performance, we feel that many buyers will find this base Panamera their perfect choice, though it’s worth bearing in mind that the rapid BMW 550e xDrive costs very similar money. Still, long-distance ability and a sense of occasion make the Panamera a strong choice.
It’s been a busy 12 months for Porsche. The launch of an all-new Macan Electric, revised versions of the Taycan and Cayenne and not to mention a couple of special variants of the 911 represent an awful lot of new metal.
But that’s not the end of it, because there’s also a new Panamera, which we’re driving in the UK for the first time in its base spec. Rather than an all-new car, this is a heavy updated version of the existing one – though the cosmetic changes are subtle.
At the front, the new model can be spotted by its refreshed bumper, which also incorporates an extra air intake above the number plate. As you’d expect from Porsche, the vent is no cosmetic gimmick; it adds extra cooling air to the car’s various drive systems. To the side, the rear window line has been subtly reprofiled; it’s a little more squared off towards the rear than the previous car’s continuous curve.
There are changes inside, too. You still get some neat little physical switches for the climate controls, but now the passenger can keep even closer tabs on the driver’s behaviour, thanks to the optional 10.9-inch display which can display speed and driving modes. It can also control the infotainment functions, so the co-driver can control the music while the driver can still have the navigation instructions on the central display. If you have Apple CarPlay, it’ll now be possible to control not only the air conditioning directly through the app, but also seat-massaging functions and ambient lighting where fitted, too.
The key change comes further down that raised centre console, where the gear selector has disappeared, replaced with a small toggle switch beside the steering wheel, bringing it in line with the likes of the Taycan and latest Cayenne. While the new switch misses the tactile pleasure of the old, large lever, for a more luxurious model like this, buyers are more likely to appreciate the space that it frees up for a wireless smartphone-charging cubby.
But that isn’t to say that the driving experience has taken a back seat (an area where, incidentally, the Panamera is still a lovely place to be). Porsche has made improvements to the chassis, including the fitment of dual-chamber two-valve air suspension as standard to every model. The two-valve setup means that the bump and rebound stages of the dampers are separately controlled, which Porsche says has enabled a wider scope between a comfortable ride and sporty handling than ever before.
And we’d have to agree. While in some cars switching through driving modes seems like a gimmick which might bring some more parps from the exhaust and a different steering weight, here there’s a genuine difference between each mode. In Normal, the Panamera is soft and forgiving, delivering a soothing ride which, were it not for pronounced road noise from the rear wheels, would give the big Porsche a level of ride and refinement that doesn’t really fall far short of many luxury saloons. The flip side of this is a floatiness through the corners, particularly when making quick direction changes.
This is fixed by twirling the steering wheel-mounted dial into Sport or Sport Plus. Now, the air suspension drops, the damping tightens up, and the whale of a car becomes significantly sharper. It’s still no 911 – there’s no masking the significant mass at play here – but it’s much more agile than those posh limos that it runs reasonably close for comfort.
The big changes to the Porsche’s engine line-up come in the plug-in hybrid powertrains; there are many more variants available now, and each gets more electrical assistance and a larger battery.
Porsche has revised the engine in the base model. The 2.9-litre turbocharged petrol V6 sees its power lifted by 23bhp and 50Nm of torque, with the total figures climbing to 348bhp and 500Nm, enough for 0-62mph time of 5.1 seconds. Go for the four-wheel-drive Panamera 4 and the same engine driving all four wheels drops that time to 4.8 seconds.
The engine makes a pleasing note – tuneful enough to hear, yet distant enough to feel appropriate for its luxury billing – and the smooth power delivery, that’s responsive even from low revs, still gives the driver enough incentive to use its full performance. If you’re doing plenty of the sort of motorway miles the Panamera feels made for, you’ll get around 30mpg, too.
Some buyers might be left wanting a little more torque, as it doesn’t quite feel as effortless as you’d hope; you’ll feel the car shift down a ratio or two of the eight-speed gearbox when you want to accelerate on the motorway. The shifts are smooth so it’s not exactly a massive hardship, but punchy electric motors have spoiled buyers at this end of the market.
Prices for the Panamera start from £82,500. That puts it roughly on a par with a BMW 550e xDrive saloon, a car which does benefit from a big electric boost and significantly more power as a result. Each car has their benefits; the BMW is a little more refined and more spacious in the back, but the Porsche has a small dynamic advantage, and it feels incredibly special to sit in.
|Model:
|Porsche Panamera
|Price:
|£82,500
|Powertrain:
|2.9-litre V6 turbo petrol
|Power/torque:
|348bhp/500Nm
|Transmission:
|Eight-speed auto, rear-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|5.1 seconds
|Top speed:
|169mph
|Economy/CO2:
|24.8mpg/251g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|5,052/1,937/1,423mm
|On sale:
|Now