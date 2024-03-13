New Porsche Panamera 2024 review: fast family car is better than ever

Verdict

The revisions to the Porsche Panamera have made it better than ever, with this base model delivering more comfort and a sharper drive – though not at the same time. Unless you’re craving huge performance, we feel that many buyers will find this base Panamera their perfect choice, though it’s worth bearing in mind that the rapid BMW 550e xDrive costs very similar money. Still, long-distance ability and a sense of occasion make the Panamera a strong choice.

It’s been a busy 12 months for Porsche. The launch of an all-new Macan Electric, revised versions of the Taycan and Cayenne and not to mention a couple of special variants of the 911 represent an awful lot of new metal.

But that’s not the end of it, because there’s also a new Panamera, which we’re driving in the UK for the first time in its base spec. Rather than an all-new car, this is a heavy updated version of the existing one – though the cosmetic changes are subtle.

At the front, the new model can be spotted by its refreshed bumper, which also incorporates an extra air intake above the number plate. As you’d expect from Porsche, the vent is no cosmetic gimmick; it adds extra cooling air to the car’s various drive systems. To the side, the rear window line has been subtly reprofiled; it’s a little more squared off towards the rear than the previous car’s continuous curve.