Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

Extreme Renault 5 Turbo 3E will be built! Limited production run for 500bhp, rear-drive EV

Outrageous electrified hot hatch gets the green light, with supercar performance and £100k-plus price tag

By:Jordan Katsianis
13 Dec 2024
Renault 5 Turbo 3E - front5

Renault has announced it will put the wild 5 Turbo 3E into production – but rather than turn it into a high-performance variant of the modern R5, instead it will offer a limited-run, hand-built, roadgoing version of the concept itself with a price likely to be well into six figures.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Fashioned mostly from carbon fibre, the retro-inspired body will pack a bespoke electric powertrain that’s completely different to that of the standard Renault 5. This is down to the use of a rear-drive layout, with the back axle incorporating two in-wheel electric motors that produce a total of 500bhp. 

Not only does this reference the original R5 Turbo’s rear-drive layout, it should also unlock supercar levels of performance, with Renault quoting a 0-62mph time of just 3.5 seconds. There’s no word yet on the size or capacity of the battery pack, but the charge port will be mounted inside one of the external air scoops; a nod to the original’s scoop-mounted fuel filler. 

While we’ll have to wait a little longer to see the car in the metal, Renault has issued a collection of images that reveals the wild styling. The body is totally unique to the Turbo 3E, and features just two doors. The front is directly inspired by the original, with miniaturised LED lights sat above a big air intake and lower splitter. 

Renault 5 Turbo 3E - rear5

The bonnet has been aggressively chopped into, while hugely flared arches are designed specifically to be filled by big new wheels and tyres. The extrovert styling continues along the side skirts and rear bumper, where the classic body shape incorporates the new series production Renault 5’s rear lights. 

At the rear, the diffuser’s eccentric shape and size is accentuated by a comparatively small and restrained wing. No other technical details have been officially revealed, and nor has the interior, but expect this to be a two-seater as per the original. 

Renault will build the car in-house, with a specialist team being selected in France to put the limited number of units together, and a price point expected to sit in excess of £100,000. While there will be a range of base liveries and colour schemes available, the personalisation potential of the new model could essentially be unlimited.

And while this new model might seem to conflict with the French company’s strategy to make Alpine its main high-performance sub-brand, it also suggests that the notion of a focused model wearing Renault badging is far from dead. Long live the rear-drive hot hatchback.

Click here for our list of the best performance cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Jordan Katsianis
Senior staff writer

Senior staff writer at Auto Express, Jordan joined the team after six years at evo magazine where he specialised in news and reviews of cars at the high performance end of the car market. 

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New Renault 5 is one of the cheapest EVs in the UK
Renault 5 Geneva - front

New Renault 5 is one of the cheapest EVs in the UK

The Renault 5 starts from just under £23k and will be available to order from January next year
News
19 Nov 2024
Renault 5 review
Renault 5 - front tracking

Renault 5 review

The retro-inspired Renault 5 electric supermini is well-priced, nice to drive, and has great tech
In-depth reviews
31 Oct 2024
Renault plots limited-edition R5 super hot hatch
Renault 5 Turbo EV - front action

Renault plots limited-edition R5 super hot hatch

Hi-tech performance car based on Turbo 3E concept is still being considered
News
17 Oct 2024
Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car
Renault 5 Roland Garros - front

Deuce! New Renault 5 Roland-Garros looks just like the 2023 concept car

The Renault 5 Roland-Garros ‘special series’ features a few details that pay homage to the French Open tennis venue
News
25 Apr 2024

Most Popular

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price
MG4 - front cornering

Car Deal of the Day: new MG4 long-range EV for a ridiculously low price

The MG4 is one of our favourite EVs on account of its sheer value for money. It’s our Deal of the Day for 11 December
News
11 Dec 2024
ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers
Nissan Cube

ZEV Mandate to spoil Christmas for 1,000s of petrol and diesel car buyers

Got an ICE car on order? Don’t bet on collecting it before the New Year…
News
10 Dec 2024
McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future
McLaren 750S Spider - front

McLaren gets a new owner with big plans for the future

Abu Dhabi-based CYVN Holdings aims to “redefine high-performance mobility”
News
9 Dec 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content