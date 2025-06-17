New Skoda Epiq electric SUV spotted testing for the first time
The new Skoda Epiq is due in 2026, and will sit below the Elroq and Enyaq in the brand’s ever-expanding SUV range
This is the all-new Skoda Epiq, a baby electric SUV designed to sit underneath the larger Elroq and Enyaq – and later the seven-seat Eviatiq – when it arrives in 2026. We’ve known the car is coming for some time, having been previewed by a concept last year, but this is the first time the model has been caught testing on public roads.
While still wearing extensive cladding and heavy disguise, we can see from these first images that the Epiq will inherit a family look with stacked head and daytime running lights, connected via the brand’s now-familiar ‘Tech Deck’ face – a gloss-black panel housing many of the car’s sensors and radars for its suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and features.
The slashes and vents in the bodywork and lower part of the bumper will set the Epiq apart from its larger siblings, though the intricacies of the design remain under lock and key for now. Like the Elroq and Enyaq, the smallest Epiq will feature a clamshell bonnet that wraps around the side of the car to the A-pillar.
From the side, we can see the Epiq will utilise a shorter wheelbase, plus cut-down front and rear overhangs. Its stubbier overall proportions should allow it to slip into the segment currently occupied by budget alternatives such as the Citroen e-C3 and forthcoming BYD Atto 2. The Epiq concept measured 4.1 metres long – significantly shorter than the 4.5-metre Elroq.
At the rear, the upright tailgate should help preserve bootspace – Skoda surely won’t want to sacrifice its reputation for offering clever, practical cars. Design-wise, there’s a good chance we’ll see the concept’s T-shaped rear light clusters make the cut, alongside the usual SKODA lettering and a numberplate fixed to the bootlid rather than the bumper. The car in our pictures is labelled ‘Bremsen Test’, which translates from German as ‘Brake Test’.
The prototype’s overall proportions, plus its roof rails and cladding, lend it that baby-SUV look, though the ride height doesn’t look much taller than your average supermini’s. While it’s not clear how quickly the car is travelling, it looks to be cornering relatively flat.
While we’ve not yet been given a look inside, when unveiling the Epiq concept, Skoda hinted that much of that model’s interior would be carried over to the production car. If this is true, we can expect a larger central display flanked by a smaller digital instrument cluster, plus plenty of storage and features that align with Skoda’s ‘Simply Clever’ marketing messaging.
At the time of its unveiling, Skoda boss Klaus Zellmer described the Epiq concept as “offering a spacious interior within a compact exterior, all at an attractive price”. While unconfirmed, we previously suggested a price of around 25,000 euros, or roughly £21,300.
The small SUV is set to be revealed in 2026, shortly after an Octavia-sized EV is shown at the Munich Motor Show in September this year. The Epiq will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB-Small platform, which will also feature on the VW ID.2 and forthcoming Cupra Raval. We can expect a choice of battery sizes, with the biggest offering up to 250 miles of range.
