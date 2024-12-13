Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Skoda Enyaq to receive Elroq-inspired facelift in 2025

Skoda’s best-selling electric SUV will adopt the ‘Modern Solid’ styling introduced by its newly launched baby brother

By:Ellis Hyde
13 Dec 2024
Skoda Enyaq model

The Skoda Enyaq is on track to receive a substantial facelift early next year, with the hugely popular electric SUV set to adopt the Czech brand’s latest ‘Modern Solid’ styling language and elements seen on the new Skoda Elroq

More than 200,000 Enyaqs have been delivered since the highly rated family SUV was launched back in 2020, making it the fourth best-selling EV in Europe. In fact, in October the Enyaq was the most popular electric car on the continent. 

  • Skoda Elroq - front
    Skoda Elroq review

The biggest visual change to the Enyaq will be a new, much slimmer ‘Tech-Deck’ grille panel that’ll replace the current design, which is very tall and closely resembles those seen on Skoda’s combustion-engine models, such as the Superb and Kodiaq

Skoda’s sales and marketing boss Martin Jahn told Auto Express earlier this year: “When Enyaq was introduced a couple years ago, the majority of our customers were still more traditional. Now we are moving into the more progressive customers that we need for this new phase, and the new design for the car.”

Other changes will be made to the front end, like a redesigned bumper and swapping the traditional Skoda emblem on the nose for simple lettering. We've been told to expect updates to the powertrains, interior materials and software as well. Of course, all these changes will be made to both the standard Enyaq SUV and the more rakish Enyaq Coupé. 

Looking further ahead, the all-new, hugely important Skoda Epiq will arrive in 2026, the brand has confirmed. A concept model was unveiled earlier this year, and should be a very close representation of the final production version that’s set to cost around €25,000 (around £21,000 at the current exchange rate) and is most likely going to be revealed in early 2026.

Then, by the end of 2026 or early in 2027, Skoda’s seven-seat, flagship electric SUV should have been unveiled. The design will be based on the Vision 7S concept from 2022 that introduced us to the ‘Modern Solid’ philosophy, and previewed the future Peugeot E-5008 rival. The name of this model is still under wraps, however. 

Finally, Skoda is still working on a pure-electric estate car, which at 4.6 metres long will serve as the zero-emissions alternative to the trusty Octavia Estate. But Auto Express understands it will no longer be arriving in 2026 as originally planned, and is now more likely to hit the streets in 2027 or possibly 2028. 

Click here for our list of the best electric SUVs...

Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

