New 2024 Skoda Superb hatchback and Estate available to order now: full prices and specs

The wait is over: the new Skoda Superb is finally available to order in the UK as both a hatchback and estate car. Prices for the fourth-generation of Skoda’s flagship hatchback start from £34,865, while the new Skoda Superb Estate is priced from £36,165.

Practicality remains a key selling point for this latest iteration of the Superb, with 645 litres of boot space on offer in the hatchback, and an enormous 690 litres in the estate version – up 20 and 30 litres respectively over the old model.

Skoda also managed to cram up to 28 of its signature ‘Simply Clever’ features into the new Superb, including its new customisable Smart Dials, a separate washer for the reversing camera and a handy umbrella hidden in the driver’s door. Style, sustainability, efficiency and connectivity have been boosted as well.

There are three trim levels available on the Superb: SE L, SE Technology and Skoda’s poshest specification, Laurin & Klement. SE L models are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch central touchscreen, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s display, Apple Carplay and c smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad with built-in cooling function, keyless start, and heated and massaging front seats with adjustable lumbar support.