New 2024 Skoda Superb hatchback and Estate available to order now: full prices and specs
Prices for the new Skoda Superb start from £34,865, and the first examples are due to arrive in June 2024
The wait is over: the new Skoda Superb is finally available to order in the UK as both a hatchback and estate car. Prices for the fourth-generation of Skoda’s flagship hatchback start from £34,865, while the new Skoda Superb Estate is priced from £36,165.
Practicality remains a key selling point for this latest iteration of the Superb, with 645 litres of boot space on offer in the hatchback, and an enormous 690 litres in the estate version – up 20 and 30 litres respectively over the old model.
Skoda also managed to cram up to 28 of its signature ‘Simply Clever’ features into the new Superb, including its new customisable Smart Dials, a separate washer for the reversing camera and a handy umbrella hidden in the driver’s door. Style, sustainability, efficiency and connectivity have been boosted as well.
There are three trim levels available on the Superb: SE L, SE Technology and Skoda’s poshest specification, Laurin & Klement. SE L models are equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, a 13-inch central touchscreen, 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit digital driver’s display, Apple Carplay and c smartphone connectivity, a wireless charging pad with built-in cooling function, keyless start, and heated and massaging front seats with adjustable lumbar support.
Driver assistance features on even the base Superb includes a reversing camera, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and traffic jam assist.
Upgrading to SE L trim (+£3,355) adds larger 18-inch rims, sports comfort seats, a hands-free powered tailgate, leather and artificial upholster, and matrix LED headlights with dynamic range control and cornering functionality. Estate models in this trim also benefit from an electric sliding parcel shelf for the boot.
Finally, Laurin & Klement trim cars (+£7,880 over SE L) stand out with a dark chrome grille surround and trim, plus 18-inch aero ‘Belatrix’ wheels. Inside, the Superb L&K features a heated leather steering wheel with shift paddles, either black or cognac brother leather upholstery, plus heated rear seats, windscreen and washer nozzles for the coldest months of the year.
L&K models also benefit from the latest generation of Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus) adaptive dampers, and additional safety features like area-view camera system, parking assistance and ‘Progressive Dynamic Steering’, which can automatically increase the steering angle if the system believes the driver isn’t putting in enough to avoid a potential collision.
If that wasn’t enough choice, there are currently five engine options for the new Superb – three petrol engines and two diesels – all of which come paired with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox.
The entry-level motor is a 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol with 148bhp. Sitting above that are a pair of 2.0-litre petrols producing 201bhp or 262bhp, with the most potent equipped with four-wheel drive. The two 2.0-litre diesels deliver 148bhp or 190bhp, and again the more powerful unit gets all-wheel drive.
Later in the year a plug-in hybrid powertrain will be available in the Superb Estate, but not the hatchback. The range-topping Superb Estate iV uses a 1.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor that combined produce 201bhp, while the car’s 25.7kWh battery delivers a range of over 62 miles.
Now read our review of the new Skoda Superb Estate...