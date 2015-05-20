Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion long term-test: our supermini has its first battle scar

Our Suzuki Swift has been the victim of a car park hit-and-run and, as now seems to be customary, no note was left.

I honestly feel bad for the little Suzuki, because this appears to be its reward for all the hauling it’s done recently. Whether running to and from the shops, or lugging the proverbial kitchen sink from my parents’ house to my new gaff, the Suzuki has handled everything I’ve thrown at it.

Suzuki Swift Hybrid Motion: second report

Temperamental headlights take the shine off our supermini

The new government began its research into headlight glare and the dangers it causes only a month ago. But I wouldn’t be surprised if the number of complaints has skyrocketed since the nights got darker and I discovered the Suzuki Swift’s rather temperamental auto-dimming headlight feature.

Of course, this isn’t something exclusive to the Suzuki; in fact, I’d bet almost every single car on the Auto Express test fleet boasts some kind of auto-dipping headlight function. But what truly gets me is how the Swift’s set-up lulls me into a false sense of security.

For example, I can be driving along and the system works completely fine, switching the headlights from full to dipped beam almost instantaneously. Then, once the car senses I’m getting a little too comfortable, it decides not to work, thus blinding any drivers coming in the opposite direction.