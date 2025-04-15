New Suzuki e Vitara 2025 review: plenty of appeal but let down by range and charging

Verdict

With genuine off-road ability in dual-motor trim, the Suzuki e Vitara offers something different in the increasingly congested electric crossover market. Unfortunately for Suzuki, it’s a segment with very strong competition and the e Vitara’s range and charging performance lets it down slightly, as does its cheap-feeling cabin. It’s a good thing, then, that Suzuki has made the e Vitara remain an attractive option thanks to that massive grant.

Advertisement - Article continues below

We first saw the Suzuki e Vitara as the EVX concept back in 2023 and drove it as a prototype earlier this year – but now it’s time to try it out in production guise.

That little ‘e’ designation for the Vitara is pretty significant for Suzuki, as it signifies the car is fully electric, making this the brand’s first pure electric car. Being a similar size to the existing Vitara Hybrid (which remains on sale alongside the new electric model), the e Vitara has plenty of rivals, ranging from the Renault 4, Kia EV3, Ford Puma Gen-E and our Car of the Year – the Skoda Elroq.

It also has Toyota’s next electric vehicle, the Urban Cruiser to contend with, which is actually the sister model to the e Vitara. It’s the latest in a series of recent joint ventures between the brands, which has resulted in the Swace and the Across – but unlike those two cars, Suzuki took the lead role in developing the e Vitara. As a result, it beats the Urban Cruiser to the UK market by around six months.