Best used small cars to buy now
Our guide to the best used small cars, covering the top second hand city cars and superminis
British drivers love small cars, and since many people can't afford to buy brand-new models, it stands to reason that used small cars are the most popular of all. But which ones are the best to buy now?
When we talk about small cars, we're really focusing on two different types of car - superminis and city cars - although there are more and more small SUVs these days and used small SUVs can be a viable option as well. Superminis are the larger of the two and cars such as the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo fall into this category. City cars are smaller, lighter and often have smaller engines that are focused on economy and low insurance costs. They're not as practical and are less comfortable on longer journeys, but tend to be cheaper to buy and run than superminis.
No matter which type of small car you choose, running costs and maintenance should be cheap. Strong fuel economy sweetens the deal even further, while low insurance costs are also highly beneficial, particularly for first-time drivers. The lightweight design of these cars also means that things like brakes and tyres last a long time, too.
Here our expert road testers have picked out a selection of the best used small cars including our 2024 Used City Car and Used Supermini of the Year. Each one has a great balance of practicality, comfort, fun and low running costs at an affordable price, so you can be sure that every car you'll see below is well worth considering if you're after a used car...
Best used small cars to buy
These are our expert road testers’ top picks from the current market for used small cars…
1. Vauxhall Corsa (Mk5) - best used supermini
Our favourite used supermini is the Vauxhall Corsa, a model that has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Following Vauxhall’s sale by General Motors to PSA (later Stellantis) in 2017, its new owners wasted no time in creating an all-new, fifth-generation model – going from clean-sheet design to production in just 18 months. Since then, it has raised its level to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best in the segment when it comes to design and quality.
One of the main things that held the Corsa back when new – its optimistic pricing (especially where models higher up in the range were concerned) – is not a worry on the second-hand market, because prices have now become very competitive.
The Corsa’s former arch-rival as a new car, the now-defunct Ford Fiesta, used to have the Vauxhall beaten when it came to handling, but the Corsa is entertaining enough, and more importantly, it’s a doddle to drive around town.
But don’t think that this is a small car suited only to urban duties, because it’s just the thing for long-distance drives, thanks to its excellent refinement and modern engines that deliver power with economy; in the right conditions, the frugal petrol engines can average 60mpg. If you’re going to do lots of motorway driving, we’d avoid the entry-level 1.2-litre model - which is fine elsewhere – but any of the turbocharged engines make light work of long-distance drives, and for a while there was a 1.5-litre diesel, which can return up to 70mpg.
Although the levels of standard equipment, value and quality are all impressive, when it comes to practicality the Corsa isn’t quite as good. Space is relatively tight in the back seats, while the 309-litre boot capacity is towards the lower end of the supermini spectrum. But access to those rear seats is pretty good, thanks to the standard five-door layout.
2. MINI hatchback (F56) - best used city car
Small in stature but big in personality, the MINI hatchback is our favourite used city car of the moment. It’s a winner not simply because of its funky looks on the outside - with the MINI, it really is what is on the inside that counts. Hop behind the wheel, and the MINI's retro styling immediately stands out.
There are banks of neat toggle switches and rotary dials, while the slick infotainment system (or small LCD screen on early base models) is packaged in a large circular display as a further nod to the original Mini's interior. The quality is particularly striking among a sea of rivals that feel like they’ve been built to a price.
Look a little closer and the connections to BMW reveal themselves in the best possible ways. The infotainment system, for example, uses BMW’s industry-leading interface with smart, crisp and clear graphics, while the fit and finish are solid enough to embarrass several larger and pricier models.
That big-car feel translates into many of the MINI's on-road traits, too. The level of refinement and stability on offer will have drivers convinced that they’re piloting a larger car - until they turn into a corner or try to squeeze into a tight parking spot. Then, the MINI's compact dimensions really show the dinky hatch off in its best light; this is a car that's equally brilliant whether it's on twistier roads, or navigating more urban environments.
The line-up is backed up by a strong engine range, too. This initially kicked off with a 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol, which was strong enough for a sub-10-second 0-62mph time - performance that’s much punchier than usual for a city car. That was later replaced by an even livelier 1.5-litre turbo, also a three-pot, with hot Cooper S models getting a 2.0-litre four-cylinder for genuine hot hatch appeal.
Diesel variants are available too, while in 2020, the MINI family was joined by an all-electric model, which has the straight-line speed to compete with the sportiest petrol models, yet offers better refinement and lower running costs.
3. Hyundai i10 (Mk3)
With prices of the current Hyundai i10 dipping below £8,000 on the used market, it’s an option that should be on every city car buyer’s shopping list. It might not have the sense of fun or personality of the MINI, but it offers impressive ride comfort and cabin space considering its compact 3.67-metre length.
4. Peugeot 208 (Mk2)
The second-generation Peugeot 208 hit showrooms in 2020 in petrol, diesel and electric forms. The wide choice of engines and trims means there are plenty for sale on the used market – all of them five-door hatchbacks, and priced from less than £10,000. That gets you the smart design, engaging dynamics and generous equipment that deservedly made the 208 European Car of the Year in 2020.
5. Volkswagen up! (Mk1)
VW's smallest car is one of its very best; the Volkswagen up! combines the grown-up feel of its larger stablemates with a sense of fun, present from the base 1.0-litre petrol model to the smile-inducing GTI. If you can charge from home, look out for the electric e-Up!; smoother and quieter than petrol models, it can cost mere pennies to run.
6. Toyota Yaris (Mk3)
If you want a car that’s cheap to run and painless to own, then the Toyota Yaris Mk3 is for you. It was launched in 2011 with three or five doors, plus 1.0 and 1.3-litre petrol engines, or a 1.4 diesel; a 1.5 hybrid arrived in 2013 with a CVT automatic gearbox. With user-friendly infotainment, a roomy cabin and a big boot, the Yaris is a brilliant urban runabout, and available from less than £3,000.
7. Ford Fiesta (Mk7)
Ford pulled the plug on the Fiesta in 2023, ending more than four decades of new-car sales success. However, the demise of the Blue Oval’s baby from showrooms does little to dent its appeal as a second-hand supermini star. Combining sparkling driving dynamics with family-friendly versatility and penny-pinching running costs, the Ford is a cracker.
8. Renault Zoe (Mk1)
The pioneering Renault Zoe has been around for a decade, and with its cutting-edge electric drivetrain and modern looks, the radical Renault still feels ahead of its time. The more recent examples are faster, go further on a charge and have slicker infotainment, but with early Zoes now priced from around £7,000, few EVs are as affordable.
Now find out more about the best used cars to buy...