Best used small cars to buy now

British drivers love small cars, and since many people can't afford to buy brand-new models, it stands to reason that used small cars are the most popular of all. But which ones are the best to buy now?

When we talk about small cars, we're really focusing on two different types of car - superminis and city cars - although there are more and more small SUVs these days and used small SUVs can be a viable option as well. Superminis are the larger of the two and cars such as the Ford Fiesta and Volkswagen Polo fall into this category. City cars are smaller, lighter and often have smaller engines that are focused on economy and low insurance costs. They're not as practical and are less comfortable on longer journeys, but tend to be cheaper to buy and run than superminis.

No matter which type of small car you choose, running costs and maintenance should be cheap. Strong fuel economy sweetens the deal even further, while low insurance costs are also highly beneficial, particularly for first-time drivers. The lightweight design of these cars also means that things like brakes and tyres last a long time, too.

Here our expert road testers have picked out a selection of the best used small cars including our 2024 Used City Car and Used Supermini of the Year. Each one has a great balance of practicality, comfort, fun and low running costs at an affordable price, so you can be sure that every car you'll see below is well worth considering if you're after a used car...

Best used small cars to buy

These are our expert road testers’ top picks from the current market for used small cars…

1. Vauxhall Corsa (Mk5) - best used supermini

Our favourite used supermini is the Vauxhall Corsa, a model that has come on leaps and bounds in recent years. Following Vauxhall’s sale by General Motors to PSA (later Stellantis) in 2017, its new owners wasted no time in creating an all-new, fifth-generation model – going from clean-sheet design to production in just 18 months. Since then, it has raised its level to sit shoulder-to-shoulder with the very best in the segment when it comes to design and quality.