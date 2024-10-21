Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

New Vauxhall Mokka leaked online ahead of big reveal

Updated version of Vauxhall’s stylish small SUV has appeared online, alongside full specs and details

By:Richard Ingram
21 Oct 2024
Vauxhall Mokka leak

The facelifted Vauxhall Mokka has been leaked online – around 24 hours before its official reveal. Just one image has surfaced so far, though full information accompanied the picture – including specifications and details on the upgraded infotainment system.

Admittedly, the new Mokka doesn’t look all that different from the current model, with styling changes limited to a tweaked front bumper to improve aerodynamics, a new ‘three block’ lighting signature for the headlights and tail-lights – which also features on the refreshed Corsa and new Frontera – plus special aero wheels for the Mokka Electric. 

Chrome trim has been removed, but every model gets a black accent line running from the bonnet, around the top of the side windows, to the bootlid.

Inside, every Mokka now features a dual 10-inch display as standard, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The central touchscreen is also running a new infotainment system, which can be personalised with widgets, similar to a smartphone, while select models will use ChatGPT artificial intelligence to offer recommendations for routes and destinations for the sat-nav.

The leaked specs detail a new steering wheel design, and a cabin made from recycled materials. The centre console now has a matt silver finish, but fewer physical buttons than before as Vauxhall has decided to have more settings controlled through the touchscreen. Finally, top-of-the-range models will feature a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 180-degree rear-view camera.

The Vauxhall Mokka’s engine range has also been simplified as part of the revisions. The entry-level 99bhp petrol engine has been dropped, along with the 50kWh battery and 134bhp e-motor set-up that has been offered in the EV version since the model was introduced.

The line-up still kicks off with a turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, but it produces 134bhp, and is only available with a six-speed manual gearbox. 

Above that is the Mokka Hybrid, which also features a 134bhp three-pot petrol engine, but it gets a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with a 28bhp electric motor built in. The e-motor is powered by a small 0.9kWh battery that allows the car to drive on pure-electric power for short periods at low speeds, and offers improved fuel efficiency compared with an equivalent pure-petrol model.

Finally, the Mokka Electric will now be available exclusively with a 54kWh battery and 154bhp e-motor, just like its sister car, the Jeep Avenger. This powertrain offers a range of up to 250 miles, while the 100kW maximum charging speed means a 0 to 80 per cent top-up in half an hour. 

There will be no option packs to choose from either, meaning buyers will simply have to pick from one of three trim levels: Design, GS and Ultimate. Pricing and full equipment lists will be announced soon, and the new Vauxhall Mokka is due to go on sale before the end of the year. 

We expect more images to land tomorrow (22 October), although official pricing will be kept under wraps for a few more weeks. Vauxhall has been pushing for petrol and EV price parity on some of its models lately, so we could see significant savings on the updated Mokka Electric – at least when it comes to monthly PCP or lease offers.

Click here for our list of the best small SUVs...

