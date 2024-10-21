New Vauxhall Mokka leaked online ahead of big reveal

The facelifted Vauxhall Mokka has been leaked online – around 24 hours before its official reveal. Just one image has surfaced so far, though full information accompanied the picture – including specifications and details on the upgraded infotainment system.

Admittedly, the new Mokka doesn’t look all that different from the current model, with styling changes limited to a tweaked front bumper to improve aerodynamics, a new ‘three block’ lighting signature for the headlights and tail-lights – which also features on the refreshed Corsa and new Frontera – plus special aero wheels for the Mokka Electric.

Chrome trim has been removed, but every model gets a black accent line running from the bonnet, around the top of the side windows, to the bootlid.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Inside, every Mokka now features a dual 10-inch display as standard, plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The central touchscreen is also running a new infotainment system, which can be personalised with widgets, similar to a smartphone, while select models will use ChatGPT artificial intelligence to offer recommendations for routes and destinations for the sat-nav.

The leaked specs detail a new steering wheel design, and a cabin made from recycled materials. The centre console now has a matt silver finish, but fewer physical buttons than before as Vauxhall has decided to have more settings controlled through the touchscreen. Finally, top-of-the-range models will feature a wireless smartphone charging pad and a 180-degree rear-view camera.