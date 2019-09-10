New VW ID.1 previewed by ID.Every1 concept: groundbreaking £17k EV city car due in 2027

Volkswagen's baby EV, the ID.1, is inching closer to production, but before it reaches showrooms in 2027 the German giant is giving us a proper taster in the form of the ID.Every1 concept.

Just as the ID.2All Concept reignited excitement around a new all-electric production supermini we’ll see later this year, the even smaller, city-focused ID.Every1 is an even more ambitious project that’s promising an entry price of just 20,000 euros.

While this is technically a concept car, VW says that it’s around 80 per cent relevant to the road car, with no major changes to the bodywork or styling. It will come with smaller wheels, bigger door handles and slightly different head and tail-lights, but in essence what you’re looking at is the new ID.1.

Prices, specs and rivals

The new city car is part of a nine-model deluge of fresh VW electric cars due by 2027. Others will include the Polo-sized ID.2All later this year, reboots of the ID.3, ID.4 and ID.5, plus an SUV and GTI variant of the ID.2All. It remains to be seen what form the remaining two models will take.

The most ambitious of these new vehicles is the A-segment ID.Every1. At 3,880mm long, the concept is around 280mm longer than the previous up!, largely because it now has to fit a battery pack between the axles. According to VW’s head of design, Andy Mindt, the production version will shrink ever so slightly, but not by much.