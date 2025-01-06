Volkswagen was the UK’s most popular car brand in 2024, while MG outsold Vauxhall

Volkswagen has retained its title as the most popular car brand in the UK for the fourth year in a row. According to data released by the SMMT (Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders), more than 166,000 new VWs were sold in 2024 – around 41,000 more cars than its closest competitor.

The brand’s biggest-selling model was the long-serving Golf, which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with 32,370 new examples leaving showrooms. It was also the sixth best-selling model overall in the UK, while its smaller stablemate, the Polo supermini, was the tenth best-selling model among Brits with 28,981 sales.

Volkswagen was one of several ‘winners’ in the new-car market in 2024. Another was Jeep, which saw its sales figures nearly triple, thanks largely to the Jeep Avenger, as the pint-sized SUV became available in petrol, hybrid and electric form. Renault’s sales also climbed by 36 per cent, plus there was a 32 per cent rise for Volvo.

BMW led the premium segment with 125,265 cars sold (a 12 per cent increase), more than a quarter of which were EVs. Overall, BMW was the second most popular brand in the UK, while direct rival Audi was the third most popular, despite a nearly 11 per cent reduction in sales, selling 122,431 cars in total.