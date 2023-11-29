Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
Long-term tests

Volkswagen ID.3 long-term test: capable electric hatch is held back by frustrating tech

Second report: laggy infotainment mars VW’s ownership experience

by: Andy Pringle
15 Apr 2024
Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - front cornering24
Overall Auto Express Rating

4.0 out of 5

How we review cars
Find your Volkswagen ID.3
Offers from our trusted partners on this car and its predecessors...
New Car DealsNew Car Deals
Find your perfect new car
Find your perfect new car
Leasing dealsLeasing deals
Leasing deals link
Hassle-free way to a brand new car
Or are you looking to sell your car?
Value my carValue my car
Value my car
Customers got an average £1000 more vs part exchange quotes
Advertisement

Verdict

There is an awful lot to like about the ID.3 – not least its good range, strong efficiency and excellent range of technology. But the laggy infotainment system is the reason this 2023 version gets no more than four stars here. Yes, it’s better than the original set-up; and yes, you can live with it. But a better system is coming, and that could well make a very decent car even better. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 3,955
  • Economy: 3.6mi/kWh

Read any review of the Volkswagen ID.3, and in no time at all you’ll realise that there is one major complaint. It seems everybody moans about the infotainment system – and, in particular, how laggy it is. 

It’s something I noticed as soon as the car arrived, but the beauty of a long-term test is that it would let me see if I could learn to live with the issue. And, if you’ll forgive me cutting to the chase, yes, the set-up isn’t great, but there’s no deal-breaker here. Indeed, the system in this 2023 model year car is far better than that fitted to the first ID.3. But we know a better set-up – shared with the ID.7, and already fitted to European ID.3 models – will be coming to UK cars soon. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

More reviews

Car group tests
In-depth reviews
Road tests
Used car tests

For now, though, the delay between me pressing a button and the requested action taking place can seem to take an age – long enough for me to worry I didn’t do it properly in the first place. Worst of all, the response is very inconsistent. Sometimes, things happen immediately, but on other occasions the wait is long enough for me to consider timing it with a stopwatch. Above all, I hate having to check the screen to see if it’s doing what I want, because that means taking my eyes off the road for longer than I’m comfortable with. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

And while we’re talking frustrations, a dishonourable mention has to go to the volume and temperature sliders. They’re hard enough to use in daylight, but how the car was signed off for production without those controls being back-lit, I will never know. They’re awful at night – and again, the result is that common actions demand you take your attention from the road.

Of course, you can adjust the volume using steering-wheel buttons. But here, too, VW lacks attention to detail. The controls’ position means I often accidentally change the radio station when turning the wheel – which drives me nuts, because getting back to my desired station usually takes a good few prods.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

It’s a real shame, because a lot of the onboard tech – in particular, the optional Driver Assistance Pack and Interior
Pack – is absolutely first rate. The former bundles together Side Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, keyless entry, a rear-view camera and an around-view monitor. Given that I live in south west London, where traffic is permanently heavy and parking spaces are at a premium, all this helps to ease the stress of life behind the wheel.

Auto Express chief sub editor Andy Pringle using a phone stopwatch app while sitting in the Volkswagen ID.324

Likewise, the augmented-reality head- up display that comes as part of the Interior Pack is fabulous. The lower part shows your speed and sat-nav directions, but all manner of extra information can appear on the animated upper section. For instance, as you approach a junction when using the sat-nav, arrows flash in your line of vision – without distracting you, I hasten to add – and point you to the correct road. It’s a very neat idea.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Finally, I’ve come to really appreciate adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist on my frequent trips to see family in Sussex. They’re among the best such systems I have ever used, particularly in the super-smooth way they adjust the car’s speed. 

As you drive, the set-up also reads speed-limit signs and, if necessary, adjusts how fast the car is going to suit. Most of the time, it’s a very useful back-up – but the system is occasionally too clever for its own good. For example, on a section of the A3 I use regularly, it reads the 30mph signs on the slip roads even when I stay on the main carriageway, which has a 50mph limit. Also, on the past two occasions I’ve headed south on the M23, the car read something that convinced it a 100mph limit was in force. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Fortunately, these have been isolated incidents, and the ID.3 is wonderfully simple to live with most of the time. From its smooth powertrain and excellent refinement, to the spacious cabin, wireless Apple CarPlay integration, and keyless entry and start, it generally helps to make everyday motoring that little bit easier and more pleasant.

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S: first report

Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - first report header24

It feels like a new beginning for our man with an electric hatch

Advertisement - Article continues below
  • Mileage: 2,104
  • Economy: 4.1mi/kWh

They say you can’t teach an old dog new tricks, but as I embark on six months with a Volkswagen ID.3, I feel like a learner driver all over again. You see, although I’ve been reviewing cars for more than 30 years and driven plenty with plugs, this is the first time I’ve ever run a pure-electric car on a long-term basis.

True, I’ve run a couple of plug-in hybrids, so I’m more than happy to top up a car’s battery at home. But I confess I’ve never really dug into the details of kilowatt hours, batteries, cables and chargers.

Then again, the ID.3 – and this 77kWh version in particular – should mean the learning curve isn’t too steep. It’s quite clearly a conventional five-door hatchback, which means it’ll slot into our family life very easily; and I already know that I can run a charging cable out under the garage door to the driveway at the front of our house.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

In due course, I’ll need to look into the challenges of public charging, but to start with, I’ll be topping up the car exclusively at home, and from a three-pin socket. My theory is that I don’t do many miles, so I’ll never be charging the car from ‘empty’, and I’ll almost always be able to top it up sufficiently overnight for whatever I have planned the next day.

Advertisement - Article continues below

My most regular longer haul is down to the Sussex coast to visit family, but given that the car has a quoted range of 347 miles, I should be able to get there and back on a single charge easily enough. That’s a story for a future report, though, when I’ll also see how cooler weather affects the range.

Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - first report Andy Pringle24

Hopefully, the answer to that is ‘not much’, because one of the options fitted to this car is a heat pump. This means that the car uses less energy from the battery to power the heater, preserving the range.

It’s one of several optional features on this ID.3 – despite it being the top-spec Pro S model – with the two most expensive being the Driver Assistance Pack Plus and the Exterior Pack. The former bundles together Side Assist, Traffic Jam Assist and Emergency Assist with Area View and a rear-view camera, plus keyless entry and Park Assist Plus.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

The Exterior Pack adds matrix-LED headlights with dynamic light assist, an illuminated ‘grille’, LED tail-lights with dynamic turn signals, and tinted rear glass.

The driver-assistance features are most welcome, given how much time I spend in London traffic; and overall, I think the styling add-ons make the ID.3 a very smart-looking car, particularly in the (also optional) Olivine Green metallic paint.

Advertisement - Article continues below

This car benefits from being the recently revised model, too. That means it has a new-look nose, with extra air intakes in the front bumper and a longer bonnet, plus a chrome-effect strip running along the sides of the car over the windows. Inside, meanwhile, there are smarter materials designed to lift the perceived quality.

Volkswagen ID.3 long termer - first report rear action24

In all honesty, I think the interior still says £30k, rather than the £51k that the car actually costs once all the options have been taken into account. And I confess that, as with many others, I am rather underwhelmed by the laggy infotainment system. But otherwise, I’m finding EV life quite easy at the moment.

The ID.3 is perfect as Dad’s Taxi in suburban south west London, thanks to its combination of a smooth and refined powertrain with strong performance and relatively compact dimensions. It’s nice and relaxing in even the heaviest traffic, easy to navigate through city streets and no problem to park at the end of the journey.

Model:Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S 77kWh
On fleet since:September 2023
Price new:£42,870
Powertrain:77kWh battery, single e-motor, 201bhp
CO2/BiK:0g/km/2%
Options:Mains charge cable (£165), front and rear carpet mats (£105), removable boot floor (£75), 20-inch alloy wheels (£1,580), heat pump (£970), Driver Assistance Pack Plus (£2,095), Dark Olivine Green metallic paint (£860), Exterior Pack (£1,725), Interior Pack (£770)
Insurance*:Group: 28E Quote: £984
Mileage:3,955
Economy:3.6mi/kWh
Any problems?None so far

*Insurance quote from AA (0800 107 0680) for a 42-year-old in Banbury, Oxon, with three points.

Skip advert
Advertisement
Andy Pringle
Chief sub-editor

Andy ensures that every word that is written in the magazine is up to the right standards week in week out. He has been writing, talking and presenting videos about cars for more than 30 years, and on the staff at Auto Express since March 2019.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Most Popular

New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April
Facelifted Volkswagen Golf - front static
News

New Volkswagen Golf 2024: facelifted hatchback icon on sale from 11 April

The eighth-generation Golf has been given a mid-life refresh - just in time for the model’s 50th birthday
9 Apr 2024
New Skoda Kodiaq 2024 review - the do-it-all family SUV
Skoda Kodiaq 2024
In-depth reviews

New Skoda Kodiaq 2024 review - the do-it-all family SUV

The Kodiaq aims to be the do-it-all SUV for families and it largely succeeds. The driving experience isn’t the most exciting, but for a big, practical…
12 Apr 2024
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle
Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio E-Tech - front tracking
Car group tests

Toyota Yaris vs Renault Clio 2024 twin test: hybrid supermini battle

With more and more electrified rivals arriving, Toyota has given its hybrid-only Yaris a facelift. We put it up against Renault’s class-leading Clio.
13 Apr 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content