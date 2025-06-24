It’s likely that updates to the cabin will extend to its quality, too. Mindt admitted it was a point of consideration going forward, referencing the time and effort his team is putting into the forthcoming ID. Cross, which will sit below the Tiguan in the firm’s electric-car line-up.

Advertisement - Article continues below

He suggested VW can’t afford to lose ground when it comes to cabin quality: “I think the higher quality is what you can discover on the interior,” Mindt told us. “The interior is soft padded; a lot of elements we show in the showcase, you will have later.”

The total number of changes for the new ID.4 will apparently be “like the change from Mk5 to Mk6 Golf”. Those two models used the same underpinnings, but the later edition was referred to as a new generation by Volkswagen.

The ID.4 is currently offered with 52kWh and 77kWh batteries, and either a single-motor rear-wheel-drive layout or dual-motor all-wheel-drive set-up. The move to LFP (lithium iron phosphate) technology will be a “major step forward in terms of cost for [VW]” according to Schäfer, hopefully helping lower list prices on entry versions of future ID. cars.

The Volkswagen ID.4 in its current form is available through the Auto Express Buy A Car service from around £39,000 brand-new. In terms of alternatives, the Kia EV6 and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 also both start from under £40,000.

While LFP isn’t as energy dense as existing Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) batteries, VW will overcome this by cramming more cells into its cars using a new ‘cell-to-pack’ layout. The layout uses no battery frame, three rows of prismatic cells side by side, and a cooling plate on top of the pack.

While the ID. Polo’s smallest 38kWh LFP battery is probably too small to feature in the Tiguan, there’s nothing stopping the maker adding capacity to see the SUV hit 250 miles or more on a charge. For longer-range versions, it’s likely the maker will stick with NMC, allowing top-spec Tiguans a range of around 350 miles – possibly nudging 400 miles on select versions. An energy-saving heat pump will remain optional.

Schäfer confirmed that while the smaller ID.3 will also get an extensive range of updates, the styling upgrades will be less substantial, focusing mainly on the interior. The hatchback is therefore unlikely to inherit the ID. Golf name at this time, with Mindt admitting anything with a Golf badge on the boot brings “the highest pressure”. He stated: “We are not allowed to make any mistakes.”

Our dealer network has 1,000s of great value new cars in stock and available now right across the UK. Find your new car…