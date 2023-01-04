New Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S boasts 437-mile range, but costs £5k more than rival Tesla Model 3

Match trim is the only option for the ID.7, but every model comes generously equipped with 19-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, a 15-inch central touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an augmented-reality head-up display, a wireless smartphone charging pad, heated front seats, 30-colour ambient lighting and keyless access. Numerous driver-assistance systems are standard-fit too, including adaptive cruise control, lane-change assist, driver-drowsiness monitoring and a rear-view camera.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX

While the ID.7 Pro and Pro S are now available to order, still to come is the faster ID.7 GTX variant, which features a dual-motor, four-wheel drive setup producing 335bhp for 0-62mph in six seconds. It will also be offered as both a saloon and estate car.

To differentiate the ID.7 GTX for its lesser siblings, VW has applied some styling tweaks like new front and rear bumpers, a new daytime running light signature and darker trim around the dual-tone roof, plus 20-inch alloy wheels will be fitted as standard.

Volkswagen ID.7 design and dimensions

We first saw the ID.7 in concept form as the I.D. Vizzion back in 2018, then again as the ID. Aero in 2022. In terms of design, the family link between the ID.7 and cars such as the ID.4 SUV is clear. The design diverges at the rear, with a full-width light bar that appears white until lit. The ID.7 is best described as a ‘fastback’, with a sloping roof leading to a hatchback boot. The slippery shape provides a remarkably low drag coefficient of 0.23Cd that certainly plays a role in the ID.7’s large range figures.

The ID.7 measures 4,961mm long, 1,862mm wide and 1,536mm tall. In other words, it’s much longer than the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 or Hyundai Ioniq 6, but roughly the same width and height as these three. Meanwhile, the ID.7’s MEB platform allows for a near-three-metre wheelbase, so there’s plenty of legroom and a flat floor in the rear. Further back, the large 532-litre boot has a moveable floor with storage underneath for cables.

Interior and infotainment

Inside, there are new ‘ergoActive’ electric seats that have been certified by the German Campaign for Healthier Backs, while an optional massage function features 10 adjustable air cushions. Clever adaptive climate control uses temperature and moisture sensors to find the best setting for either heating, cooling or even drying – handy if you get caught in a deluge on your way to the car.