Last year’s top-10 list of best-selling cars was topped by the Ford Puma, Kia Sportage and Nissan Qashqai in first, second and third respectively, while Tesla’s Model Y was the nation’s favourite EV, so it’s a fair bet that some readers are looking at one wearing March’s new 25 plate.

Before you buy, which of the top 10 is cheapest to run? Thanks to the total cost of ownership (TCO) database from expert Cap HPI, we can reveal all. This calculates the pence-per-mile of each car, and includes fuel, depreciation, servicing/maintenance and vehicle excise duty.

Bottom of the pack is the Model Y. The long-range RWD is the most affordable variant in the line-up, setting owners back 88.7 pence per mile – almost 37p per mile more expensive than our cheapest contender. The Model Y has more depreciation to amortise given it’s the top 10’s most expensive car by £9k, and Cap HPI claims it wears out its tyres quicker than rival combustion-engined crossovers. But it’s an EV, so it’s the cheapest to fuel.

Ninth is the Volvo XC40 B3 Core: it loses 54 per cent of its value, and 42.8mpg makes it the thirstiest car (a £4,437 bill over three years/30,000 miles). Next up is Hyundai’s Tucson Advance plug-in hybrid, aided by a 70-mile EV range if charged, while the Nissan Qashqai is seventh, at 71.1p a mile.