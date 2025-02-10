New Volvo EX30 Cross Country: specs and exclusive review of new electric off-roader

So what do you get for the extra outlay? Just as we saw with the prototype, there’s distinctive black panelling at the front and rear. At the back it’s actually a tough ‘foil’ over the painted surface, and if you look closely at the front there’s a topography of Swedish mountain Kebnekaise with the coordinates included. Alongside this are a set of matt-black plastic wheelarch extensions, a plastic front skid plate, plus embossed Cross Country script on the rear pillar and beneath the rear bumper.

It’s not all show, though, because the Cross Country gets a ride height raised by 19mm – 12mm from a fresh chassis set-up, and 7mm from new set of wheels. These are 19 inches as standard, but you can also option chunky off-road tyres on 18-inch rims. As with the old V90 Cross Country, the EX30 Cross Country gets new wing mirrors due to the difference in driving position. We were told these wing mirrors will also be used on a future model, which we can only assume will be the new ES90 electric saloon.

The Cross Country’s steering, five-link rear suspension, spring rate and damping have also been adjusted to a softer setting to deliver a “relaxed and comfortable driving experience”.

Based on the most powerful EX30, you can only have the Cross Country with the dual-motor set-up. That means it’s got the same 422bhp and 543Nm of torque, although the Cross Country is 0.1 seconds slower to 62mph (a still very punchy 3.7 seconds) than the standard Twin Motor due to those rugged tweaks. There’s also the same 69kWh battery (64kWh usable), but with the optional off-road tyres fitted, the Cross Country’s range is reduced and you can expect around 230 miles from a charge. With the standard tyres you’ll get 264 miles according to the official WLTP cycle.