Our opinion on the Volvo EX60

The Volvo EX60, while comparable to cars such as the latest BMW iX3 or Mercedes GLC, feels like a unique proposition in this hotly contested class. Safe and predictable, but carefully considered and dripping with style and cool details, there really is lots to like. The flagship P12 with that headline 500-mile range isn’t available for another few months, but in reality, most people will probably go for the accomplished base car; the single-motor model offers plenty of range and performance, but in a more affordable package.

About the Volvo EX60

Volvo recently announced that the XC60 mid-size SUV had officially outsold the iconic 240 to become its most popular model of all time. As of June 2025, Volvo had built more than 2.7 million of them, plus several thousand more since.

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Knowing this draws the importance of this new EX60 – the all-electric alternative to the XC60 – into particularly clear focus. And even more so when you consider the flurry of premium SUV rivals such as the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC that have been launched in recent months.

On paper, these three cars are incredibly close competitors. Each has a well earned upmarket image, loads of tech and headline range figures north of 400 miles. Yet in reality, when you sit inside them, drive them and experience them, they feel wildly different.