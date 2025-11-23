My spine and I have also accepted how firm the ride in this car is, so while it’s not comfortable, I have been trying to enjoy the tuned suspension as much as possible on twisty country roads. That and the benefits of having a Torsen limited-slip differential, which helps provide grip through the corners and put the power down when exiting them.

However, while I have mixed feelings about many aspects of this car, my opinions about the special ‘sound generator’ system are universally negative. All it has managed to do is make me pine for the Abarth’s incredibly charming, loud-mouthed, petrol-slurping versions of the Fiat 500.

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The Abarth 595 and 695 (which the Italian brand sadly no longer builds) weren’t the best hot hatches ever made, but they were so full of character they could worm their way into almost anyone’s heart. Indeed, the noises they made were a huge part of their appeal.

The 600e tries to do the same, using a speaker located under the rear bumper to imitate the exhaust racket. Unfortunately, the digitised warbling noise not only doesn’t sound like Abarth’s old hot hatches, it’s simply unpleasant on the ear. This is partly because there’s no virtual gearbox or similar tech as pioneered by the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. So instead of a soundtrack that builds the faster you go and you climb through the ‘gears’, the Abarth’s becomes little more than a dull drone that’s more akin to a vacuum cleaner. At least you can turn off the sound generator noise relatively easily via the touchscreen.

Sound isn’t the only area where the 600e fails to live up to its adored ancestors though, as I discovered after borrowing my aunt’s Abarth 595C Turismo. Obviously, the driving experience is immediately more engaging when you have a five-speed manual and a comically large gear lever to play with. And the 1.4-litre T-Jet turbocharged four-pot engine that thrums and pops is infinitely more entertaining than any electric motor.