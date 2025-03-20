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New Audi Q9 set for flagship role with V8 power

Audi is set to enter the super-sized SUV market with the new Q9

By:Alastair Crooks
17 Mar 2026
Audi Q9 - front 3/411

Audi recently canned its A8 flagship saloon with no direct replacement on the horizon - but buyers looking for a big, luxurious Audi are set to be catered for by the all-new Q9.

The new SUV, which we’ve already spotted testing, was announced during Audi’s annual media call, and it will join the electric A2 e-tron, which will also arrive this year. 

The Q9 couldn’t be further from the new A2 e-tron, though. It’s larger than the current Q7 and will offer a six or seven-seat layout in a bid to topple the likes of the Mercedes GLS and the BMW X7 in the jumbo-sized premium SUV market. 

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Thanks to a round of testing being undertaken at the Nurburgring, we already have a good idea what Audi’s new top-spec SUV will look like. It’ll apply Audi’s current – and controversial – design language as seen on the Q3 to a larger body with an extended wheelbase that will ape the BMW and Mercedes in both proportions and road presence.

The model we can see here also plays a sporty tune with its four exhaust pipes and large wheels. These elements confirm that a high-performance SQ9 variant will be offered alongside lesser Q9 models, powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. More European-friendly power options will be available, though, including plug-in hybrid and possibly even diesel options. 

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When the Q9 launches in late 2026, it’ll be priced in line with rivals such as the aforementioned X7 and GLS, suggesting it’ll start from around £85,000. The current Audi Q7 is currently available with discounts of around £8,000 on list prices starting from £70,000 while the Mercedes GLS starts from over £110,000.  

Why does the Audi Q9 have to be so big?

The supersized EV segment has proven to be popular for Audi’s key rivals, especially in markets like the USA and China, where a car’s sheer size is less of an issue than it would be on UK roads. As a result, expect this new Audi to focus on space inside, offering both a truly luxurious second row and an adult-sized third. The cabin is also likely to feature elements that appeal to those markets, such as plush captain’s chairs in the second row and extensive use of high-end materials and finishes. 

Audi Q9 - rear 3/411

The exterior will be very much based on Audi’s current design language, the Q9 being too close to production to adopt the new-age look of the Concept C that debuted at last year’s Munich Motor Show. As such, this model won’t take on the minimalist look of future Audi models, and instead it’ll have similar split headlights and a large single-frame grille to models such as the Q3. These details will sit on an upright body with flared wheelarches and a tall rear screen, contrasting with the more streamlined Q7.

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Other details have also come to light, including the fact that the production car will probably do without any traditional door handles initially, instead using little nubs on the window line that open the door via an electronic latch – as on the Ferrari Purosangue. However, given that electric door handles like this will soon be outlawed in China, we suspect Audi is also working on a set of physical door handles for the Q9, too. The rear lights follow the same design template set by the new A6 Avant in having a split set of OLED main lights above a thin lightbar and a separate brake light. 

Inside, the dashboard will feature Audi’s latest MMI system with a main dual-screen display for the driver, as well as an optional screen for the passenger. Expect a further emphasis on tech in the second row, too, including a possible electrochromic glass roof and the latest active safety tech. 

What engines will the Audi Q9 feature?

Look closely at the test car in these shots and you can tell that it’s probably the high-performance SQ9 model from tell-tale design elements including the quad exhausts and flared arch surrounds. These will house wider wheels and tyres, in this case likely to be 22 and 23-inch sizes. We can only speculate which engine the new SQ9 will use, but given its focus on markets like the US and China, it’s very likely to feature a V8 powertrain with mild-hybrid assistance. Standard Q9s will also use a range of petrol and plug-in hybrid V6 options.

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Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

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