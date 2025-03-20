Audi recently canned its A8 flagship saloon with no direct replacement on the horizon - but buyers looking for a big, luxurious Audi are set to be catered for by the all-new Q9.

The new SUV, which we’ve already spotted testing, was announced during Audi’s annual media call, and it will join the electric A2 e-tron, which will also arrive this year.

The Q9 couldn’t be further from the new A2 e-tron, though. It’s larger than the current Q7 and will offer a six or seven-seat layout in a bid to topple the likes of the Mercedes GLS and the BMW X7 in the jumbo-sized premium SUV market.

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Thanks to a round of testing being undertaken at the Nurburgring, we already have a good idea what Audi’s new top-spec SUV will look like. It’ll apply Audi’s current – and controversial – design language as seen on the Q3 to a larger body with an extended wheelbase that will ape the BMW and Mercedes in both proportions and road presence.

The model we can see here also plays a sporty tune with its four exhaust pipes and large wheels. These elements confirm that a high-performance SQ9 variant will be offered alongside lesser Q9 models, powered by a twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine. More European-friendly power options will be available, though, including plug-in hybrid and possibly even diesel options.