Audi Q3 review
The Audi Q3 doesn’t rewrite the rulebook, but it does significantly improve on most key metrics; the PHEV is particularly compelling
Our opinion on the Audi Q3
In almost all of the areas it needs to, the new Audi Q3 excels. It rides well and the infotainment is easy to navigate. Buyers after a flexible PHEV model will love the excellent range, and those looking for something a little sportier will find that the top-spec Quattro drives with surprising agility. The cabin, meanwhile, feels just about premium enough to justify the Audi badge.
No records have been broken with the new Audi Q3, but buyers of combustion-powered compact SUVs don’t tend to be asking for anything too radical.
|Key specs
|Fuel type
|Petrol, diesel, plug-in hybrid
|Body style
|SUV
|Powertrain
|1.5/2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid
|Safety
|TBC
|Warranty
|3 years, 90,000 miles
About the Audi Q3
The Audi Q3 is an easy car to classify as it offers typical Audi traits in a compact SUV package. It’s mechanically related to cars like the Volkswagen Tiguan and Cupra Terramar, to the point that it shares the VW’s key powertrain options and the Cupra’s rear door skins. This is no bad thing, as the VW Group’s latest engines are some of the best in the business.
As was the case with the previous generation Q3, two body styles are available: an upright SUV and sleeker Sportback. Both are largely identical aside from the roof height and steeper slope of the rear screen on the Sportback.
As the Q3 is one of Audi’s best sellers in the UK, plenty of engine and trim options are available, but all are effectively centred around a four-cylinder engine and DSG automatic gearbox. There are two sizes of petrol, plus a diesel, but the biggest step forward under the bonnet of this Q3 comes in the form of a plug-in hybrid option.
Used - available now
There are no Q3 S or RS performance derivatives available, and it’s unlikely that any will arrive as this third generation Q3 matures in the market. Previous generations were available in a high-spec RS Q3 form, but Audi’s five-cylinder engine hasn’t been futureproofed for incoming Euro7 emissions regulations.
Audi Q3 prices and latest deals
Starting at around £37,000, the Audi Q3 is not a cheap option in its company of direct premium compact SUV rivals, but it isn’t unattainably expensive either. At least not at the lower end of the range. The higher-specification powertrains and equipment grades can see prices edge much closer to £50,000 mark.
Performance & driving experience
Pros
The VW Group has put some serious resources into upgrading the Audi Q3’s platform to give customers a wide choice of competent powertrains and chassis options.
The engine range kicks off with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol. Peak power is rated at 148bhp, with 250Nm of torque. This base car, like all Q3s, features a dual-clutch transmission, with all bar one variant powering the front wheels only.
Next up comes a pair of 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engines, starting with a 200bhp option. This model is expected to be the highest seller in the UK. A 262bhp variant tops the pure-petrol range, and shares its power figure with a Golf GTI, no less. This is the only model across the Q3 range fitted with Quattro all-wheel drive.
Audi also still offers a 148bhp diesel for high-mileage drivers, but those looking for ultimate efficiency should be drawn to the new e-hybrid model. This latest-generation plug-in hybrid option combines the smaller 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and battery pack that can run up to 73 miles on a charge. Peak combined power is also the most of any Q3, with 268bhp.
Performance, 0-60mph acceleration and top speed
The 1.5-litre engine in the entry-level Q3 is a familiar one that we’ve seen used across the Volkswagen Group for a few years now. It’s an exceptionally refined unit, but can struggle to motivate larger models like the Q3. It has lots of low-down torque, which stops it from feeling too tardy at low speeds but when pushed it can feel quite underpowered – as the 9.3-second 0-62mph time suggests. A BMW X1 with its entry-level 20i powertrain does a better job in terms of overall performance at this end of the market.
Of the 2.0-litre models, we only drove the more powerful 262bhp variant despite the likelihood that the 200bhp model will be more popular in the UK. We found it offered a huge uplift in performance, making it feel by far the most agile and engaging to drive of the lot. In fact, at 5.7 seconds to 62mph, it feels very near a previous-generation S3 in terms of performance.
This model also features Quattro all-wheel drive, which makes full use of the extra performance, especially in slippery conditions. It also seems to drive with more fluidity than the 148bhp 1.5-litre variant, which can sometimes slur gearshifts.
Regardless of power output, all pure-petrol variants drive well for the class, with accurate steering and good response from the accelerator and brake pedals.
The Q3’s new adaptive suspension is also worth mentioning, as it does an excellent job of widening the bandwidth between a comfortable ride and sporty-feeling driving experience. These new dampers come with a clever dual-valve design that features excellent bump absorption when in comfort mode – even on the top-spec 20-inch wheels and tyres of the cars we tested. A caveat to this is that they’re only available on top-spec Edition 1 trim.
On balance, though, it’s the e-hybrid that impressed us most from a driving perspective. With every new generation, manufacturers are making huge progress on the very difficult job of calibrating a complex plug-in hybrid powertrain to be smooth and consistent.
The Q3 is a testament to that as even with a completely depleted battery, it still drives smoothly and without any sense of the electric motor, gearbox and petrol engine fighting among themselves. There are some soft pauses as the ICE engine fires up, but the process is exceptionally smooth – something helped by the inherently refined 1.5-litre petrol engine.
There are compromises in terms of performance due to the e-hybrid’s extra weight; this might be the most powerful Q3, but at 6.8 seconds to 62mph it’s over a second behind the 262bhp petrol. Yet in terms of ride and handling there’s not a huge sense of the hybrid’s extra mass, and if anything the low-set weight of the battery pack makes it the best riding Q3 in the range.
|Model
|Power
|0-62mph
|Top speed
|Audi Q3 TFSI 150PS
|148bhp
|9.1 secs
|130mph
|Audi Q3 TFSI 265PS Quattro
|262bhp
|5.7 secs
|149bhp
|Audi Q3 e-hybrid 272PS
|268bhp
|6.8 secs
|134mph
Expert view, on driving experience
"Audi’s new dual-valve dampers have significantly increased the suspension’s ability to offer a comfortable ride on one hand and tight, composed body control on the other. I wouldn’t say any Q3 is especially engaging to drive, but it always feels impressively composed and well-rounded – not something you can say about most of its rivals." – Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, Auto Express
MPG & running costs
Pros
|
We’ve driven three variants of Q3 with different powertrains and found that all get quite close to their official fuel economy figures, even when fitted with the biggest available wheels. We also found that the higher up the powertrain tree you go, the easier it is to match the official figures.
The entry-level TFSI 148bhp Q3 is officially rated at 44.1mpg in top-spec Edition 1 trim and over the course of our test route, on a combination of country roads, motorway and a little bit of town and urban driving, we got 42.1mpg.
Move up to the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol and the on-paper figures are a little startling, with the TFSI 201bhp rated at 34.4mpg and the TFSI 262bhp Quattro managing only 32.1mpg. These figures are once again achieved in Edition 1 cars on the largest 20-inch wheels. However, we drove the Quattro model on test over the same roads – and not slowly we might add – and managed to match the claimed figures with 32.1mpg. Diesel Q3s are rated at anywhere between 53 and 49mpg, depending on specification.
The e-hybrid is where things get more complicated, but the overarching message is that it’s very good for the class. On-paper figures for the plug-in e-hybrid in its most efficient specification is 73 miles of pure electric range on a charge. In the real world, anywhere between 50-60 miles is more realistic at normal speeds, but that figure will grow in purely low-speed or urban driving.
MPG figures for the e-hybrid range from 134 to 166mpg depending on the specification, but this is inclusive of a full battery. We averaged around 50mpg in mixed conditions, making this the most efficient model in the range regardless of the battery’s state of charge.
There is an important caveat to the Audi’s efficiency figures, and that’s the fact they are rated on a new weighted MPG calculation. This explains why the Q3 PHEV’s fuel economy rating is around half that of a rival BMW X1 PHEV. These figures will equalise when the BMW undergoes a new model update, but for now it’s better to focus on the all-electric range – on which the Audi is class leading against other premium compact SUVs with plug-in hybrid options.
Audi also offers high-speed DC charging of up to 50kW, which is capable of topping up the battery in around 20 minutes at a public high-speed charger. AC charging is rated at 11kW.
|Model
|MPG
|CO2
|Insurance group
|Audi Q3 Sport TFSI 150PS
|46.3
|139g/km
|NA
|Audi Q3 S-Line TFSI 265PS Quattro
|32.8
|195g/km
|NA
|Audi Q3 Sport e-hybrid 272PS
|156.9
|40g/km
|NA
Interior, design & technology
Pros
|
The latest Q3 conforms to Audi’s recent design language, which rests on a complex aesthetic the brand’s new design chief is about to stamp out completely. This isn’t important right now – the first Massimo Frascella car isn’t due out until 2027 – but when it does arrive the Q3, along with most existing Audi models, will instantly look out of date.
The Q3’s chunky and complex design gives it the appearance of looking bigger than it actually is in the flesh, which we expect many customers will enjoy. The two-piece headlight units are fairly typical of 2025’s design themes, but they do feature big-car tech such as Digital LED beams that can augment the light to highlight your lane or hazards at night.
Of the two body-styles, the sleeker Sportback is the more distinctive to look at thanks to its sloping roofline. The rear ends of both Sportback and SUV models feature yet more class-first lighting technology.
Just like the new A6, the Q3’s rear lights are split into multiple elements, with the main upper lighting units joined by a thin lightbar, with much larger and brighter brake light elements sitting below. It’s not a simple design, but then it’s not unattractive either. There’s a limited paint range, but with a bright red, deep blue and a couple of greys, customers are well-catered for.
The cabin also shares many of its design cues from larger models. The dual-screen layout shares its curved housing design with the latest big Audis, but the screens situated within them are smaller. There’s no option for a passenger display, but big-car tech such as a sophisticated head-up display, can be optioned in for a price.
In terms of overall design, the Q3 feels well-equipped and modern for the class and price point. The materials feel sturdy and contemporary. There’s a real metal insert on the dash and plenty of soft-touch microfibre across the dash-top and door cards. However, in the various models we’ve driven there are a few odd material choices that don’t always seem to mesh together that well.
In place of a traditional leather, or something pretending to be leather, Audi has wrapped the steering wheel of some models in an odd, rubbery textured vinyl that’s not particularly nice. The seats also feature strange textured woven fabrics on their outer trim elements, and all other materials are in fifty shades of black to grey. Not even the Edition 1’s red-stitching can save the cabin colour scheme from this malaise.
Interior storage is fairly good for the class, made better by Audi moving the gear selector to a nifty new module behind the steering wheel. This also reimagines traditional indicator stalks, which now are integrated into a bar-like element. It might seem initially irritating, but we found it works really well, and the actions that one uses often, like a single-wipe or one-touch indicator, are intuitive and easy to use.
Infotainment, sat-nav and stereo
Where the new Q3 does score surprisingly well is in its infotainment system. Audi only just revealed new software on its larger models, yet the system in the new Q3 is actually completely bespoke and new to the brand.
Key stats include a 12.8-inch touchscreen display and 11.9-inch driver’s display mounted within the one curved housing. We like their layout and placement, but the massive bezels make it look a little clunky and old-fashioned. The good bit, though, is the new digital interface that’s been designed for Audi’s smaller models, which now sits on an Android basis. This features a completely different user experience to the over-complex system found on the new A5 and A6.
The main screen, much like a modern Mercedes, features a full-size map with floating tiles that handle other functions like phone, general information and media. Although the screen isn’t huge, these are laid out in a clean fashion, and are quick to access. Air-conditioning controls are integrated into the main screen in a static bar at the base – these work fine, but dedicated controls would still be preferable.
The biggest improvement, though, is the driver’s display that can show a map view in front of the driver, keeping the screen free for the passenger to use. When in its default mode, the screen visually narrows to show only a bar of information, with a rev-counter at its centre. We’d still prefer to have a more traditional dual-dial layout, but it’s a slicker, and far more readable layout than other Audi models.
In the gap between centre console and dash is a wireless phone charger with a couple of extra USB-C outlets, plus a small bank of switches where you’ll find quick and easy access to the driver-aids and drive modes. There’s also a physical volume knob.
Expert view, on design
"The new Q3 feels like a quantum leap over the previous generation in terms of tech, design and quality. The new user interface definitely helps this, and while Audi’s complex interior design language feels underwhelming in its more expensive models, at the Q3’s price point it makes far more sense"… - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, Auto Express
Boot space & practicality
Pros
|
The Q3 is strong on space, particularly for rear-sear passengers. The interior’s dark fabrics can make the second row feel a little tight, especially so in the Sportback variant, but actual space is fairly good considering the exterior dimensions of the car. The larger Audi Q5 – which features a different mechanical layout – isn’t much bigger in the second row than the Q3.
|Dimensions
|Length
|4,531
|Width
|1,859
|Height
|1,608
|Number of seats
|5
|Boot space
|488-575-litres
Dimensions and size
The new Audi Q3 is a larger car than its predecessors, and as such is also larger than its two key rivals. At 4,539mm long, it’s now over 100mm longer than a Mercedes GLA and around 35mm longer than a BMW X1. It’s much of a muchness when it comes to width, though, and it actually sits lower than both its premium rivals. Compared to a Volkswagen Tiguan, the length is within a few millimeters, but the Audi is wider and lower, which gives it a more aggressive stance.
Boot space
Compared to its key premium rivals, the Audi Q3 has a bigger and more versatile boot. The German brand quotes a boot space figure of 488-litres with the rear bench in its default position, but this rises to 575-litres with it slid all the way forward. The Sportback has the same figures, but its sloping roofline reduces the size of the boot opening and limits the versatility of the space with those seats down.
The Q3’s bootspace can be expanded by sliding the second row seats forward if needed, lifting space to 575 litres. The floor is flat, and there are a couple of small un-lidded bins on either side. The boot floor can lift and this reveals more space underneath, but this compartment is smaller on PHEV models as it’s where the battery pack lives.
The Q3’s boot is far bigger than a GLA, which is rated between 421-495 litres, but a BMW X1 is more comparable at 540-litres. If pure practicality is what you’re after, Volkswagen’s more intelligently packaged Tiguan is rated at 652-litres – this is a sizable increase considering the similar external dimensions.
The Q3’s second row is split 40/20/40, and will fold nearly flat with the boot floor. The backrest angle is not adjustable, and they need to be folded down from the rear doors, as there are no remote levers in the boot. We found the seat mechanisms easy to use, and they feel super solid and resistant to wear and tear.
Towing
The Audi Q3 is capable of towing up to 2,100kg with a braked trailer, this reduces to 1,700kg on the e-hybrid model. There are no clever towing aids or assists, but this isn’t a core function of this type of compact SUV.
Expert view, on design
"I really like elements like the sliding rear seats and underfloor storage. they will be invaluable for family life, so too the 40/20/40 split-folding rear seats." - Jordan Katsianis, senior staff writer, Auto Express
Reliability & safety
Pros
|
Audi fits all Q3 models with a full suite of active and passive safety elements. These are accessible through a quick-to-access menu via a physical button, and certain individual elements can be added to a shortcut menu for quick disengagement. We’d still prefer a Renault-style Personal mode accessed through a dedicated button, but it’s definitely not a deal-breaker.
Actual safety ratings, such as the Euro NCAP, have yet to be done given the car’s recent addition to the model range, but the closely related Volkswagen Tiguan has already been given a full five-star rating – we expect the new Q3 will be no different.
In terms of reliability, the Q3’s well-proven range of engines have generally been rated well, but there is always an associated level of complexity when elements like dual-clutch transmissions and turbocharging are involved.
|Key standard safety features
|Euro NCAP safety ratings
Buying and owning
The Audi Q3 is no longer the half-baked option in the class that it once was, and thanks to its slick new interior and e-hybrid powertrains, will be a compelling option for any compact SUV buyer after a premium alternative.
We’d be a little weary of pure petrol models and their less-than-stellar fuel consumption, but do think they drive really well considering the class they’re in. e-hybrid models are fantastically variable in their powertrain delivery, and can be extraordinarily efficient if plugged in regularly. These are more expensive, though, so best keep that in mind.
We wouldn’t really bother with the fully-kitted Edition 1 variant, but if you do want the extra toys and don’t mind spending the money it does offer lots of big-car tech which is unique in the class.
Audi Q3 alternatives
There are many rivals, but the main ones are as follows: The Mercedes GLA is smaller, older and less practical as it stands, although an all-new model – with an all-electric powertrain – is due in the next 12 months. Unless you get a great deal, we’d avoid it.
BMW’s X1 has had a couple of years to mature in the marketplace, and while it’s nearly as spacious and efficient as the Audi, it’s now pipped in terms of tech, interior quality and versatility now, too. The Volvo XC40 remains a popular choice, but it’s now showing its age and feels clunky to drive.
It’s more difficult to make a case against the Audi Q3’s in-house rivals, as both the Cupra Terramar and Volkswagen Tiguan offer similar packages for less money. High-end tech, such as the Digital LED headlights, dual-valve dampers and OLED rear lights are specific to the Audi, but require a big financial jump to access them.
If you’re in the market for a compact, premium SUV, though, you’ll find a very good option in the Q3. It might not represent the absolute cutting edge of Audi design, but it makes a compelling package when considered in context to its main competition.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, we’d recommend the Q3 in its lower-mid range forms; the e-hybrid is an excellent powertrain