New Audi S3 Sportback 2024 review: fast, fun and full of charisma

The larger brakes are also strong and have relatively good pedal feel. They didn’t have any issues consistently wiping off speed down our relatively challenging test route. However, a high-speed deceleration on a section of derestricted autobahn did reveal a slight shudder through the pedal.

The expensive optional Sports Exhaust system as fitted to our test cars is also a welcome addition, as it gives the engine more of a distinct voice. It’s also worth noting that the sound augmentation from within the cabin is more natural, potentially even evoking the sound of the Subaru Impreza rally car saloon car made famous in the mid-90s.

But while the powertrain has definitely improved, it’s the chassis that makes the most difference. The suspension finds a particularly nice balance between suppleness and body-control, making the S3 feel more like a baby RS model than the over-sprung TDI that the previous model called to mind. The steering is more accurate and positive, and thanks to the more aggressive front suspension the front axle is capable of generating more grip.

This is balanced out by the rear differential that has its own unique calibration, different to those in the Golf R and RS 3. Instead of targeting more overt oversteer, the S3’s diff is there more to help the nose turn into a corner. We’re told this is why there’s no Drift mode, as you’ll find on the S3’s sportier relatives. This also helps it feel more natural than the Golf R, and less lurid than the RS 3.

Combine this with the refreshed interior which feels more upmarket, a more expressive exterior design and good levels of space and practicality, and well, the S3 has just become a serious player in the premium hot hatchback space. Compared to the underwhelming BMW M135i and slightly synthetic-feeling Mercedes-AMG A 35, we think the Audi S3 now has more sophistication and capability.

Looking at less premium options: it feels more resolved than the VW Golf R –which in its latest Mk8 form just doesn’t quite deliver – and is both slicker and better calibrated than the Cupra Leon 300. Which leaves the Honda Civic Type R and Toyota GR Yaris, both of which are much more focused, and therefore more entertaining to drive, yet unlikely to be cross-shopped by the more badge-aware Audi buyer.