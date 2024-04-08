New 2024 Audi S3 revealed with more power and driver focus

Hot on the heels of the freshened Audi A3 is a new S3, and it’s arrived packing some impressive high performance hardware. As a key rival to premium hot hatchbacks like the Mercedes-AMG A 35, Volkswagen Golf R and BMW M135i, the current S3 has had a reputation for being a tad soft, something this update could well amend. Advertisement - Article continues below Starting under the bonnet, the S3’s turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine has picked up a 23bhp upgrade to generate a new 328bhp total. This is backed up by 20Nm more torque than before at 420Nm, helping rocket the new S3 to 62mph in 4.7 seconds – 0.1s faster. In addition to the on-paper improvements, however, Audi’s also making noise about the engine’s more aggressive demeanour. This starts with the engine mapping, which can now keep the turbocharger spinning more of the time to help in-gear response. There’s also a new Dynamic Plus mode which runs the car at a higher idle speed, plus a pre-load system for the turbocharger that’ll keep the throttle valve open for longer on the overrun. The result of this is a faster reaction time from the turbocharger as it retains boost pressure for longer. Audi will also offer an optional Akrapovič exhaust system on overseas models, but UK availability is yet to be confirmed.

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission has more aggressive mapping, with a rejigged launch mode and a 50 per cent increase for the actual shift speeds. The biggest drivetrain upgrade, though, is the integration of a torque-vectoring rear differential, or 'Torque Splitter' in Audi/VW speak. 24 The system works much in the same way as it does in an Audi RS 3 or VW Golf R by being able to apportion up to 100 per cent of the available torque to either of the rear wheels. Being part of a Haldex-style AWD system, this is never more than 50 per cent of the total engine output, but is still enough to give the S3 a more dynamic, balanced feeling in the aforementioned Dynamic Plus mode. Unlike when used in the Golf R or RS 3, the system is set up to help the nose turn in to corners rather than to aggressively overspeed the rear wheels, so don't go expecting any RS 3-style drift modes. Audi has, however, introduced a new ESC Sport mode to make the most of the S3's newfound throttle adjustability. The Audi S3 chassis has also undergone some fairly substantial changes starting with the front axle. New suspension geometry has been introduced with stiffer wishbone bearings and an increase in negative camber. Audi says this improves front-end grip and steering precision, helped further by a new set of 19-inch Pirelli tyres that will be optional on UK models – 18-inch wheels and tyres will be standard.

The brakes are slightly bigger, now at 357mm on the front axle gripped by larger twin-piston calipers. Passive dampers are standard, but a set of adaptive dampers will also be offered. 24 On top of these mechanical changes, the new S3 has picked up the same styling and tech updates as the rest of the Audi A3 range. This includes new front and rear bumpers and lighting. The new Matrix LED headlights feature the same customisable lighting signatures, and come alongside a range of optics packages including the typical Audi ‘S’ model brushed aluminium and Black packages that swap out bright elements in the grille and window surrounds for darker alternatives. Inside, Audi has focused on improving material quality where possible, including adding new soft-touch Dyanmica elements on the door cards and dashboard that reduce the amount of hard plastics on show. The infotainment system is largely untouched, but now features Audi’s latest software updates, and there’s a more comprehensive ambient lighting option with new elements in the doors. UK prices and specifications for both the Audi S3 saloon and hatchback models have yet to be confirmed, but we expect the same three-tier lineup will continue to be available at a small increase over the current car’s circa-£45k entry price. Oh, and fans of the Audi RS 3 needn’t stress about the future five-cylinder flagship as it’ll be along in a few months time. Click here for our list of the best hot hatchbacks...

