The idea of covering huge distances in a car fills some drivers with dread. For some, even the daily commute is a few miles too far, but others relish the opportunity – particularly if you have the right car for the job.

While those with a sense of adventure might choose a Caterham for the task, we’re thinking more along the lines of cars that ride smoothly, generate minimal noise, and cosset and pamper you at every opportunity.

The ten cars below are our pick of the best long-distance cars on sale. Some you might expect, others might surprise you, but all make the prospect of spending a day behind the wheel far more appealing than it would be in other cars.

Best long distance cars

Rolls-Royce Phantom

We couldn’t really choose anything else for the ultimate long-distance car. Whether or not you agree that a £400,000 luxury car can really be the best car in the world, as its maker has expressed on occasion, there are certain qualities about the Rolls-Royce Phantom that are indisputable.

It is not perfectly isolated, but you won’t find a car that gets closer. It’s certainly hard to put your finger on any area of refinement that could be improved; from the silence of its 6.7-litre V12 to the near-total absence of wind and road noise, courtesy of everything from impeccable door and window sealing to tyres with foam-filled sidewalls. Cabin comfort is, of course, first-class in the truest sense of the word, and ride comfort is effectively unsurpassed in modern vehicles.

BMW 7 Series

If you want a pretty significant chunk of the Phantom’s opulence for about a quarter of the price, the current BMW 7 Series is a pretty good place to start. Even when the 7 Series has been one of the sportier options in the luxury saloon class it’s still been comfortable, but the seventh-generation car launched in 2022 (in both combustion powered and all-electric i7 form) took a further step towards outright luxury.