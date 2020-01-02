Drivers who are eligible for the Motability scheme are nonetheless advised to double check that the regular PCP deals offered by mainstream dealers haven't overtaken the Motability deals, because they could be even more attractive, especially for low-mileage drivers. However, if you haven’t built up a credit history, then Motability is often the only choice available.

What is a 'Nil Advance Payment' car?

In general, Motability prices fall into three categories. First there are cars with lease costs below your monthly allowance. Sign a lease on one of these, and your payments will be split – the lease cost going direct to Motability, and the rest coming to you. Then you have the cars that cost exactly the same to lease as your allowance, so you still have nothing extra to pay, but don’t see any of the cash either.

Both of these categories are referred to as ‘nil advance payment’ or ‘nil deposit’ cars. The third category is for more expensive vehicles, where you make a single advance payment to Motability Operations – the company set up to administer the scheme – which covers the difference between your allowance and the actual lease cost. Like a normal Personal Contract Hire lease, you’ll need to pay the advance payment every time you order a new car.

Your Motability car search

Now that's covered, the fun part is picking the car that’s right for you. You’ll probably start your Motability car search online, and while the charity’s own website provides a comprehensive price list covering roughly 2,000 cars, it’s light on advice as to which cars are the best performers in their categories, and that's where we come in.

There is more variety than you might expect on the scheme, too, with everything from compact city cars to full-size family SUVs making an appearance. There’s plenty of choice when it comes to fuel, too, with combustion, hybrid and fully electric cars all up for grabs. Many of these cars are even Auto Express New Car Award winners.

For our list of the best cars to choose on Motability, we've picked some of the top models in each class, so you’ll know which ones to target for those all-important test drives.

Click the links below to find out the top Motability cars by category...