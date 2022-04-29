New BMW M135 2024 review: less power but more fun

Along with the improved gearbox, helping to deliver this experience is the direct steering – although you’re forced to enjoy it through a ridiculously thick steering wheel rim. There’s plenty of feedback and the BMW’s chassis is so sharp that you can apply some mid-corner adjustment on a whim.

Adaptive dampers now come standard on the M135 and while they deliver excellent handling, you pay a price in ride quality, with some jarring over potholes at times. Body roll is kept in check, though, and thanks to new underbody bracing and revised suspension geometry, the M135 is well behaved in the bends and won’t catch you out.

One thing that can dampen the mood in the M135 is the noise. You might think the new quad exhaust tips (usually reserved for full-fat BMW M cars) allow the engine to sing a merry song, but from the outside it sounds quite flat; inside, it’s borderline embarrassing with engine growls being pumped through the speakers. You can at least turn the synthesised engine note off in the settings, but tyre noise is noticeable – especially on the optional 19-inch wheels.

The larger design is probably worth the money, though, because it allows the fitment of the excellent optional drilled brake discs and calipers from the M3 and M4. They’re part of the rather expensive £3,000 M Dynamic Pack and while this might seem like overkill in the M135, the larger brakes are well suited to the car and don’t feel overly grabby.

Inside, the M135 is virtually identical to the new 120 when fitted with the M Sport option. That’s a little disappointing, considering how much more expensive the M135 is; and in terms of the various bits of M-coloured stitching and branding, it looks somewhat over the top in places.

On the other hand, the new 10.7-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver’s display are more of a match for the units in the rest of BMW’s models. And while the loss of the iDrive’s rotary controller in the centre console might seem like a terrible decision, the touchscreen is close enough to the driver to make this a non-issue. Overall quality, just as it is in the regular 120, is pretty impressive in the M135; it feels better screwed together than any of its rivals.