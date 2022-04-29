New BMW M135 2024 review: less power but more fun
The updated BMW M135 takes the fight to the Mercedes-AMG A 35 and Audi S3 with a reworked chassis
Verdict
Despite the BMW M135 having less power than before, its revised chassis more than makes up for it. Interior quality remains good and the car is a little cheaper than rivals from Audi and Mercedes, although the flat-sounding engine remains a bugbear and stops the M135 from delivering a real M car experience.
BMW gave the 1 Series such a hefty facelift in 2024 that the German firm thought it was only right to give it a new model code too. Out went the old F40 designation and in came the new F70. Like the revised 120 edition, the M135 has also gained a new look outside and in, while BMW also set about making the range-topping hot hatch more fun to drive.
Importantly for BMW, the latest M135 seems to have arrived just in time. The Mercedes-AMG A 35 received a facelift in 2023, and the Audi S3 followed suit just a few months ago, so competition is fierce. And while they don’t come from premium marques, the Honda Civic Type R and Ford Focus ST Edition remain worthy alternatives too.
Although the changes mean the BMW has lost the ‘i’ at the end of its name – the company says customers were getting confused between its petrol and all-electric models – the M135 still has basically the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as the old model. However, it’s not exactly the same, because it’s 6bhp and 50Nm of torque down on its predecessor – meaning the 0-62mph time is 4.9 seconds (0.1 seconds slower than before).
More reviews
Car group tests
- Porsche Macan T vs BMW M135i: 2023 twin test review
- Cupra Leon vs BMW 118i vs Mazda 3: 2023 group test review
- BMW 128ti vs Volkswagen Golf GTI
In-depth reviews
Long-term tests
Road tests
Used car tests
Mind you, you won’t notice the difference in power in the real world. Yes, the BMW’s output is slightly down on the 302bhp AMG A 35, and a chunky 32bhp off the latest S3, but in a straight line all three cars feel fairly similar. That’s thanks in part to a new gearbox in the M135, with the old eight-speed automatic replaced by a seven-speed dual-clutch unit.
It’s a smooth-shifting transmission when left to its own devices, especially in Comfort mode. Step into a sportier mode and you’ll find the ‘box hangs on to gears much longer and gives a little more immediacy to the shift, but this more aggressive nature only makes sense when you’re wringing the neck out of the M135. That’s not a bad thing though, because you quickly realise that the M135 is happy with such treatment.
Despite having all-wheel drive, the M135 has a very different balance to its German rivals. It seems happier to be treated like a front-drive car, while the Audi S3 with its RS 3-derived torque splitter feels more rear-driven. That might sound at odds with BMW’s rear-wheel-drive history, but the M135 still feels like a taught and playful hot hatch.
Along with the improved gearbox, helping to deliver this experience is the direct steering – although you’re forced to enjoy it through a ridiculously thick steering wheel rim. There’s plenty of feedback and the BMW’s chassis is so sharp that you can apply some mid-corner adjustment on a whim.
Adaptive dampers now come standard on the M135 and while they deliver excellent handling, you pay a price in ride quality, with some jarring over potholes at times. Body roll is kept in check, though, and thanks to new underbody bracing and revised suspension geometry, the M135 is well behaved in the bends and won’t catch you out.
One thing that can dampen the mood in the M135 is the noise. You might think the new quad exhaust tips (usually reserved for full-fat BMW M cars) allow the engine to sing a merry song, but from the outside it sounds quite flat; inside, it’s borderline embarrassing with engine growls being pumped through the speakers. You can at least turn the synthesised engine note off in the settings, but tyre noise is noticeable – especially on the optional 19-inch wheels.
The larger design is probably worth the money, though, because it allows the fitment of the excellent optional drilled brake discs and calipers from the M3 and M4. They’re part of the rather expensive £3,000 M Dynamic Pack and while this might seem like overkill in the M135, the larger brakes are well suited to the car and don’t feel overly grabby.
Inside, the M135 is virtually identical to the new 120 when fitted with the M Sport option. That’s a little disappointing, considering how much more expensive the M135 is; and in terms of the various bits of M-coloured stitching and branding, it looks somewhat over the top in places.
On the other hand, the new 10.7-inch central touchscreen and 10.25-inch driver’s display are more of a match for the units in the rest of BMW’s models. And while the loss of the iDrive’s rotary controller in the centre console might seem like a terrible decision, the touchscreen is close enough to the driver to make this a non-issue. Overall quality, just as it is in the regular 120, is pretty impressive in the M135; it feels better screwed together than any of its rivals.
|Model:
|BMW M135 xDrive
|Price from:
|£43,000
|Engine:
|2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol
|Power/Torque:
|296bhp/400Nm
|Transmission:
|Seven-speed automatic, all-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|4.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|155mph
|Economy/CO2:
|37.2mpg/173g/km
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,361mm/1,800mm/1,459mm
|On sale:
|Now