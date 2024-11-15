Incoming all-electric BMW 3 Series loses some more of its camouflage

That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.

For context, the current BMW i4 electric saloon offers a range of up to 373 miles, which suggests the new i3 – or whatever it may be called – will manage more than 400 miles between top-ups.

Will this car be called i3?

Auto Express understands that BMW has still yet to decide on a name for the electric 3 Series, but the options include resurrecting the i3 name or retaining the 3 Series name with a modifier to signal its BEV powertrain.

Petrol variants will use a modified version of the current model’s underpinnings, but feature a new tech stack – or electronic architecture – consistent with the new EV versions. Powertrains will also be similar to the current model’s, with extensive application of mild and plug-in hybrid drive systems to help keep the cars as efficient as possible.

We’ve also spotted this ICE-powered variant, in this case likely a mid-level M Performance model thanks to the quad-exhausts. In order to keep a similar face to the i3, the petrol 3 Series features a blanked-off grille, with cooling in the lower section of the front bumper.

A next-generation BMW M3 won’t be far behind. It's set to be revealed in 2027 before going on sale the following year. It will also be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains – the latter is likely to use a quad-motor set-up that’s been in the works for a while, which we’re told can deliver up to 1,341bhp in its most potent form.

