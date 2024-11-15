Incoming all-electric BMW 3 Series loses some more of its camouflage
The all-electric BMW 3 Series will launch in 2026 and its far from business as usual
BMW has revealed new images of the all-electric BMW 3 Series that will launch in 2026. This model will be part of a wholesale update to the iconic compact executive car, but feature a different platform to the forthcoming ICE model, despite looking very similar. And it won’t just offer a transformative powertrain, because it will also usher in a new generation of digital interfaces and design that will set the template for BMWs to come.
These images reveal that while the new all-electric 3 Series will feature similar styling to the ICE models, it will have a slightly different set of proportions that are defined by the shorter bonnet, sleeker windscreen angle and more pronounced wheelarches. These new images also give us a clear look at the simplified surfacing, flush door handles and tucked-in sills that will help make what will likely be a heavy car look visually lighter.
By contrast, ICE-powered 3 Series models will have a very similar front end, but their bonnets will be longer and slightly lower to accommodate both four and six-cylinder engines. The overall shape is similar, and both will feature modern interpretations of iconic BMW design traits such as the Hoffmeister kink in the rear door.
This approach of offering two 3 Series models that look similar, but have completely different underpinnings is a change from BMW’s other models, such as the 5 Series and 7 Series. In these cases, there are both ICE and BEV powertrain options on the same platform, which offer both advantages and compromises in regards to packaging.
This strategy is employed by sister brand MINI on its latest Cooper hatchback, which sees styling cues shared between the petrol and EV models, with slight differences to things such as the overhangs, roofline and door handles. The cabin design and tech onboard are identical.
Technology will include next-generation iDrive infotainment software, and a brand-new set-up called ‘Panoramic Vision’, which does away with an ordinary instrument cluster and projects information across the base of the windscreen.
This will be complemented by a 3D head-up display, while easy access to other functions will come from buttons on the steering wheel. However, if the concept is anything to go by, the iDrive rotary controller will not make an appearance.
How much range will the electric BMW 3 Series have?
The electric 3 Series will use a brand new and scalable platform that has been “uncompromisingly optimised for electric drivetrains”, according to BMW. It will feature an 800V electrical architecture, which allows for ultra-rapid charging speeds – supposedly fast enough to add 186 miles (300km) of range in only 10 minutes.
That’s thanks in part to BMW’s latest, sixth-generation eDrive powertrain technology, which uses cylindrical battery cells that deliver up to 20 per cent better energy density, 30 per cent more range and 30 per cent faster charging than current powerpacks. These cells will also be used as a part of the structure of Neue Klasse models, plus on certain cars, the batteries can be packaged differently to maximise space.
For context, the current BMW i4 electric saloon offers a range of up to 373 miles, which suggests the new i3 – or whatever it may be called – will manage more than 400 miles between top-ups.
Will this car be called i3?
Auto Express understands that BMW has still yet to decide on a name for the electric 3 Series, but the options include resurrecting the i3 name or retaining the 3 Series name with a modifier to signal its BEV powertrain.
Petrol variants will use a modified version of the current model’s underpinnings, but feature a new tech stack – or electronic architecture – consistent with the new EV versions. Powertrains will also be similar to the current model’s, with extensive application of mild and plug-in hybrid drive systems to help keep the cars as efficient as possible.
We’ve also spotted this ICE-powered variant, in this case likely a mid-level M Performance model thanks to the quad-exhausts. In order to keep a similar face to the i3, the petrol 3 Series features a blanked-off grille, with cooling in the lower section of the front bumper.
A next-generation BMW M3 won’t be far behind. It's set to be revealed in 2027 before going on sale the following year. It will also be offered with both petrol and electric powertrains – the latter is likely to use a quad-motor set-up that’s been in the works for a while, which we’re told can deliver up to 1,341bhp in its most potent form.
