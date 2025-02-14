BMW M5 spy shots reveal 5 Series is getting Neue Klasse styling

We’ve only just got our hands on the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, but it’s already being tweaked for a mid-life update and we’ve caught it testing for the first time. While the model pictured is the M5, we’re confident most of the design changes will also come to the regular 5 Series and the all-electric i5 - plus the Touring estate.

Since the current G60-generation 5 Series (G90 for the M5) went on sale in late 2023, BMW has been teasing its upcoming Neue Klasse series, which will kick off later this year with a production version of the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and in essence an iX3-replacement. Coming shortly after in 2026 will be the Neue Klasse Sedan, which will launch the first all-electric 3 Series.

Both cars will sit on BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform, and while the current 5 Series and M5 uses the German firm’s CLAR modular architecture, we can see from these spy shots it will eventually have the same styling at least as its Neue Klasse siblings. Fresh competition has arrived recently in the executive market for the 5 Series with Mercedes launching a new E-Class and Audi's all-new, all-electric A6 e-tron - which will soon be join by an A6 model.

The big change for the M5, and by proxy the 5 Series and i5, will come at the front. We can clearly see the Neue Klasse’s take on BMW’s iconic kidney grilles, with a much slimmer set that will incorporate a fresh headlight design, too. As with the existing 5 Series and M5, the facelifted car’s grille will be blanked off to maintain its aerodynamic qualities. Beneath, we can see the air intakes will be reshaped, thanks to a new front bumper.