Skip to ContentSkip to Footer

Search

Menu

Skip advert
Advertisement
News

BMW M5 spy shots reveal 5 Series is getting Neue Klasse styling

M5 spies show design overhaul for popular saloon - despite having gone on sale just last year

By:Alastair Crooks
14 Feb 2025
BMW M5 facelift - front 3/47

We’ve only just got our hands on the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series, but it’s already being tweaked for a mid-life update and we’ve caught it testing for the first time. While the model pictured is the M5, we’re confident most of the design changes will also come to the regular 5 Series and the all-electric i5 - plus the Touring estate. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Since the current G60-generation 5 Series (G90 for the M5) went on sale in late 2023, BMW has been teasing its upcoming Neue Klasse series, which will kick off later this year with a production version of the Vision Neue Klasse X concept and in essence an iX3-replacement. Coming shortly after in 2026 will be the Neue Klasse Sedan, which will launch the first all-electric 3 Series

Both cars will sit on BMW’s new Neue Klasse platform, and while the current 5 Series and M5 uses the German firm’s CLAR modular architecture, we can see from these spy shots it will eventually have the same styling at least as its Neue Klasse siblings. Fresh competition has arrived recently in the executive market for the 5 Series with Mercedes launching a new E-Class and Audi's all-new, all-electric A6 e-tron - which will soon be join by an A6 model. 

The big change for the M5, and by proxy the 5 Series and i5, will come at the front. We can clearly see the Neue Klasse’s take on BMW’s iconic kidney grilles, with a much slimmer set that will incorporate a fresh headlight design, too. As with the existing 5 Series and M5, the facelifted car’s grille will be blanked off to maintain its aerodynamic qualities. Beneath, we can see the air intakes will be reshaped, thanks to a new front bumper. 

Advertisement - Article continues below
Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Wearing the same camouflage pattern we saw on the current M5 ahead of its reveal, the new car looks set to keep its aggressive wheelarches and bodykit, although the M5’s carbon-fibre roof indent has disappeared. At the back is the typical quad-exhaust tip arrangement you’d expect from a fully fledged BMW M car. The rear lights will likely gain a new design signature to align with the Neue Klasse models, but the actual shape of the clusters should remain the same. 

The interior could be set for a sizable makeover as well. BMW is ready to roll out its new Panoramic iDrive which will see the loss of the firm’s rotary iDrive controller and add a huge, full-width ‘Panoramic Vision’ display on top of the dash, with a 17.9-inch central touchscreen in the middle. We wouldn’t be surprised to see this set-up in the updated M5, 5 Series and i5. 

The M5 has a combined 717bhp and 1,000Nm of torque from its twin-turbocharged 4.4-litre V8 and plug-in hybrid system, with power being sent to all four wheels. We’re unlikely to see any major changes to this powertrain for the facelift, although as we’ve seen with numerous M5 CS models in the past, BMW is partial to a power bump for its legendary super saloon.

Now take a look at the best executive cars...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

BMW M5 vs Porsche Panamera: which is the superior super-saloon?
BMW M5 and Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid - front tracking

BMW M5 vs Porsche Panamera: which is the superior super-saloon?

By combining petrol and electric power, these two super- saloons are more potent than ever, but which is best?
Car group tests
17 Jan 2025
BMW M5 review
BMW M5 - front

BMW M5 review

The seventh-generation BMW M5 (G90) is a seriously fast and deeply refined mega-saloon
In-depth reviews
24 Oct 2024
New 2024 BMW M5 Touring returns with whopping 717bhp plug-in powertrain
BMW M5 Touring on display at Monterey Car Week - front

New 2024 BMW M5 Touring returns with whopping 717bhp plug-in powertrain

Audi and Mercedes-AMG are no longer the only manufacturers with super estates to scare your dog
News
20 Aug 2024
New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August
BMW M5 Touring teased - side profile under a sheet

New 716bhp BMW M5 Touring estate to be unveiled on 15 August

For only the third time in its history, the M5 super-saloon will be joined by a load-lugging estate version
News
31 Jul 2024

Most Popular

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options
Renault Clio design render - front

New Renault Clio to shun electric power and stick with petrol and hybrid options

Renault’s sixth-generation Clio hatchback will get a clean look and hi-tech kit, and our exclusive images show what it could look like
News
12 Feb 2025
Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price
Volkswagen Golf GTI - front corner right

Car Deal of the Day: VW Golf GTI hot hatch legend for a very cool price

The Golf GTI has skilfully combined racy performance with everyday useability for nearly 50 years. It’s our Deal of the Day for 10 February
News
10 Feb 2025
The small petrol car lives! Pint-sized Fiat Pandina due in 2027
Fiat Panda Cross - front static

The small petrol car lives! Pint-sized Fiat Pandina due in 2027

Fiat will build a new city-sized Pandina based on the new 500 platform, bringing a proper, petrol powered A-segment city car to market as early as 202…
News
12 Feb 2025

Find a car with the experts

Compare dealsValue my car
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content