Tempting fate here, but six months in, the X3’s exterior still looks pristine. Alloy wheels faced far more jeopardy before the advent of parking cameras, accessed on the BMW by a shortcut icon behind the iDrive controller (which is only ever used as a fidget toy by my 11-year-old). One click and it’s easy to navigate the Starbucks drive-thru or the minefields of narrow car parks. I wish BMW would eliminate the black ghosting in the 360-degree view though: it makes precise reversing around my driveway’s low wall a hit-and-miss affair. Thankfully it’s the latter so far…

BMW X3 30e xDrive M Sport: second report

Our man wrestles with PHEV guilt, but loves the running costs

Advertisement - Article continues below

Mileage: 4,418 miles

4,418 miles Efficiency: 64.0mpg

Shame. That’s the feeling when my Spotify Wrapped drops every December: my most-played stars are Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo and George Ezra. I appear to have the music taste of a 10-year-old girl.

BMW is also using the ‘Wrapped’ approach to get inside the heads of its drivers. According to the My BMW app’s 2025 review, I drive the X3 plug-in hybrid on electric power 52 per cent of the time. And now for more shame: that drags me just inside the bottom half of all X3 30e owners for eDrive contribution.

Capturing and sharing this data is a great way to try to nudge owners to charge their cars. The oft-levelled criticism is that people buy plug-in hybrids as a tax dodge and then run them on empty, but that doesn’t appear to be a widespread offence among 30e owners.