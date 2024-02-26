Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV on sale now from £33,205

BYD’s answer to the Hyundai Tucson offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 50 miles

by: Ellis Hyde
12 Jun 2024
BYD Seal U - front tracking22

The new BYD Seal U mid-size SUV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £33,205 for the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan rival.

The Seal U DM-i, to use its full name, is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that utilises the BYD’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology. The tech prioritises drive provided by the electric motors, with less reliance on the petrol engine meant to help improve fuel consumption. 

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every model has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 18.3 kWh lithium-ion ‘blade’ battery that feeds either one or two electric motors, depending on the exact model.

BYD Seal U - dashboard22

The front-wheel drive BYD SEAL U DM-i Boost produces 215bhp and 300Nm of torque, and offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 50 miles. With a fully charged battery and a full tank of petrol, BYD claims this version can cover 671 miles before needing to stop.

Meanwhile the SEAL U DM-i Design – which starts from £39,905 – adds a second electric motor to deliver all-wheel drive, and boosts the car’s combined power output to 319bhp with 550Nm of torque. The extra motor cuts the EV range down to 43 miles, but also allows this Seal U to do 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds. 

Skip advert
Advertisement
Skip advert
Advertisement - Article continues below

Unlike a lot of plug-in hybrids, the Seal U also features AC and DC charging capabilities, allowing its battery to be recharged from 30 to 80 per cent in 35 minutes at up to 18kW. Also standard is a V2L (vehicle-to-load) socket, so devices like laptops can be powered by the car’s battery.

The Seal U uses BYD’s ‘Ocean Aesthetics’ design language, and comes with LED headlights with dual lenses, 19-inch alloy wheels and LED tail-lights that form part of a full-width rear light bar. Boot space stands at 425 litres – around 130 litres less than a plug-in hybrid Sportage and Tucson – with 1,440 litres available when the rear seats are folded down.

The Seal U’s interior features a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless charging pad, a panoramic sunroof, vegan leather upholstery and several driver assistance systems such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection and rear cross traffic alert.

The Seal U is the Chinese brand’s first hybrid to wash up on UK shores, as until now BYD had only launched pure-electric cars here. Its EV line-up includes the Dolphin hatchback, Atto 3 SUV and Tesla Model 3-rivalling Seal saloon. As its name suggests, the Seal U borrows some styling cues and technology from the last of those three. 

Now find out more about the best SUVs to buy....

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

New BYD Seal U DM-i 2024 review: plug-in hybrid SUV prioritises comfort over agility
BYD Seal U DM-i - front
Road tests

New BYD Seal U DM-i 2024 review: plug-in hybrid SUV prioritises comfort over agility

The new plug-in hybrid BYD Seal U DM-i is practical and cheap, but is let down by the way it drives
20 May 2024
New BYD Seal U SUV set for UK launch as a plug-in hybrid
BYD Seal U Munich - front
News

New BYD Seal U SUV set for UK launch as a plug-in hybrid

The range of BYD models available to UK customers will grow again with the Seal U arriving early next year in plug-in hybrid form. Pure EV versions wi…
5 Sep 2023

Most Popular

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k
Skoda Kodiaq iV - front 3/4 static
News

New plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq iV offers 75-mile EV range, but only 5 seats, for £42k

The first-ever plug-in hybrid Skoda Kodiaq is only available to order with five seats
10 Jun 2024
New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate
BMW i5 Touring - front tracking
Road tests

New BMW i5 Touring 2024 review: a truly impressive electric estate

The i5 Touring offers the same attractive qualities as its saloon counterpart, along with plenty of extra practicality
10 Jun 2024
Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month
Cupra Leon - front cornering
News

Car Deal of the Day: sporty Cupra Leon hatchback for as little as £194 per month

Our Car Deal of the Day for 10 June is a very affordable offer on Cupra’s fun to drive family hatchback
10 Jun 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content