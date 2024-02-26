New BYD Seal U plug-in hybrid SUV on sale now from £33,205

The new BYD Seal U mid-size SUV is now available to order in the UK, with prices starting from £33,205 for the Hyundai Tucson and Volkswagen Tiguan rival.

The Seal U DM-i, to use its full name, is available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that utilises the BYD’s Super DM (Dual Mode) Technology. The tech prioritises drive provided by the electric motors, with less reliance on the petrol engine meant to help improve fuel consumption.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Every model has a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and a 18.3 kWh lithium-ion ‘blade’ battery that feeds either one or two electric motors, depending on the exact model.

The front-wheel drive BYD SEAL U DM-i Boost produces 215bhp and 300Nm of torque, and offers a pure-electric driving range of up to 50 miles. With a fully charged battery and a full tank of petrol, BYD claims this version can cover 671 miles before needing to stop.

Meanwhile the SEAL U DM-i Design – which starts from £39,905 – adds a second electric motor to deliver all-wheel drive, and boosts the car’s combined power output to 319bhp with 550Nm of torque. The extra motor cuts the EV range down to 43 miles, but also allows this Seal U to do 0-62mph in 5.9 seconds.