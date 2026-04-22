Verdict

The Chery Tiggo 4 is a good if not particularly inspiring small SUV. It's roomy, powerful and reasonably efficient, plus base models offer plenty of standard kit. But at £7k less than a Ford Puma, price is the Tiggo's trump card. Sales figures show that Brits favour value above all else – and for this reason, this cheapest Chery is very hard to ignore.

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Chinese conglomerate Chery’s blitzkrieg of the British car market has thus far been an unprecedented success; the Jaecoo 7, for example, only arrived in the UK last year and has already outsold the family SUV stalwart that is the Nissan Qashqai. The mission is not yet complete, though, because the Ford Puma remains the nation’s best-selling car, leaving the firm hungry for the roughly 50,000 sales it attracts annually.

The Beijing-owned brand’s answer looks to be this: the Chery Tiggo 4. As with the Ford, it’s a compact B-segment SUV that’s aimed at small families, with order books expected to open for UK customers in the coming months.

Perhaps the Tiggo 4’s price is its greatest asset. It starts from just a fiver under £20,000, which is roughly £7,000 – or in statistical terms, 25 per cent – cheaper than the Puma. Chery says with a £5,000 deposit, customers could be paying as little as £250 per month on a four-year PCP finance deal.