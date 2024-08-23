New Cupra Terramar teased ahead of 3 September reveal

The all-new Cupra Terramar will finally be unveiled on 3 September, it has been confirmed, more than two years after we got our first glimpse at the brand’s next mid-size SUV and the last new model it will launch with a petrol engine.

The Terramar has been described as a 4.5-metre-long mid-size SUV, meaning it will have to compete against cars like the new Peugeot 3008, MINI Countryman and soon-to-be-facelifted Kia Sportage, to name just a few.

The single teaser image only shows the Terramar’s triangular tail-light signature, which is an element also found on the all-new Cupra Tavascan EV, and the recently updated Leon and Formentor. The brand tells us the Terramar is going to feature an “assertive front end” with a long bonnet and shark nose, also similar to the design of its other models.

Underneath, the Terramar will use the same platform as the new Volkswagen Tiguan and next-generation Audi Q3, and plug-in hybrid versions will offer a pure-electric driving range of up to 62 miles, according to Cupra.

Pure-petrol versions of the Terramar are almost certainly going to be available as well. Base models are likely to get the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid eTSI engine from the Tiguan, which can deliver up to 148bhp. Meanwhile the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine offered in the VW produces either 201 or 261bhp.

In case you’re wondering, the Terramar name comes from the historic Autódromo de Sitges-Terramar racing circuit in Martorell, Barcelona.

