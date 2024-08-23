Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
Skip advert
Advertisement
News

New Cupra Terramar teased ahead of 3 September reveal

Cupra’s new mid-size SUV will take on big-sellers like the Kia Sportage and Peugeot 3008

by: Ellis Hyde
23 Aug 2024
Cupra Terramar teaser

The all-new Cupra Terramar will finally be unveiled on 3 September, it has been confirmed, more than two years after we got our first glimpse at the brand’s next mid-size SUV and the last new model it will launch with a petrol engine. 

The Terramar has been described as a 4.5-metre-long mid-size SUV, meaning it will have to compete against cars like the new Peugeot 3008, MINI Countryman and soon-to-be-facelifted Kia Sportage, to name just a few. 

The single teaser image only shows the Terramar’s triangular tail-light signature, which is an element also found on the all-new Cupra Tavascan EV, and the recently updated Leon and Formentor. The brand tells us the Terramar is going to feature an “assertive front end” with a long bonnet and shark nose, also similar to the design of its other models.

Advertisement - Article continues below

Underneath, the Terramar will use the same platform as the new Volkswagen Tiguan and next-generation Audi Q3, and plug-in hybrid versions will offer a pure-electric driving range of up to 62 miles, according to Cupra. 

Pure-petrol versions of the Terramar are almost certainly going to be available as well. Base models are likely to get the same 1.5-litre mild-hybrid eTSI engine from the Tiguan, which can deliver up to 148bhp. Meanwhile the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine offered in the VW produces either 201 or 261bhp.

In case you’re wondering, the Terramar name comes from the historic Autódromo de Sitges-Terramar racing circuit in Martorell, Barcelona.

Are you excited by the Cupra Terramar? Have your say in the comments section below...

Skip advert
Advertisement
Ellis Hyde
News reporter

As our news reporter, Ellis is responsible for covering everything new and exciting in the motoring world, from quirky quadricycles to luxury MPVs. He was previously the content editor for DrivingElectric and won the Newspress Automotive Journalist Rising Star award in 2022.

Skip advert
Advertisement

Recommended

Best new cars coming in 2024
Best new cars coming in 2024 - header image
Best cars & vans

Best new cars coming in 2024

There are some big new models from the likes of BMW, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, MINI, Skoda and more on the way in 2024
23 Jul 2024
New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond
Future electric cars - header image
Best cars & vans

New electric cars coming soon: the fresh EVs of 2024 and beyond

The EV explosion has brought a huge range of choice to the market already but it’s only going to get bigger in the coming months
4 Jul 2024
Cupra Formentor review
Cupra Formentor - front tracking
In-depth reviews

Cupra Formentor review

The Cupra Formentor is a sporty coupe-SUV that has enough talent to mix it with more established, premium rivals
15 Apr 2024
SEAT electric car: latest on VW Group’s entry-level EV
SEAT small EV exclusive image - front
News

SEAT electric car: latest on VW Group’s entry-level EV

A new all-electric SEAT could be in the works to keep the brand alive
26 Mar 2024

Most Popular

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget
HM Treasury sign
News

Labour could introduce “regressive” pay-per-mile road tax in October’s Autumn Budget

Introduction of a pay-per-mile road tax scheme, also known as road pricing, could see motorists pay more the further they drive
16 Aug 2024
New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate
Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition - front tracking
News

New Skoda Superb Sleeper Edition packs Porsche performance into a sensible estate

Is this the hottest family car around? One-off estate gets bonkers engine with sports car-slaying performance
21 Aug 2024
7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn
UK Motorway
News

7 in 10 drivers make the same mistake when merging in-turn

Most drivers merge in traffic as soon as possible “so as not to appear rude”, despite contrary guidance from the Highway Code
19 Aug 2024
Skip to HeaderSkip to Content