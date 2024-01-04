Skip to ContentSkip to Footer
News

Deal of the Day: Cupra Ateca does sporty and sensible for £218 per month

The Cupra Ateca is a great all-rounder and our Deal of the Day for 4 January

by: Alastair Crooks
4 Jan 2024
Cupra Ateca front full width
  • Sporty styling
  • Efficient powertrain
  • £218 per month

The SEAT Ateca is our former Crossover of the Year and the Cupra Ateca takes all the practical family-orientated features of the SEAT model, garnishing them with some performance-focused goodies. The result is a package that should appeal to a lot of people. At £218 per month, this leasing deal we found on Leaseloco looks too good to pass up on. 

Cupra is on a roll at the minute and with cars like the Cupra Ateca in its lineup it's not hard to see why. This deal grabbed our attention with that impressive monthly figure but also with its flexibility. It’s a two year-deal with a £2,626 initial payment, but should you want to extend it to three years it's only an extra £32 per month. The mileage limit is 5,000 miles and while this is the V1 trim level you can upgrade to the V2 for just a tenner a month. If you were to try and get this same deal from Cupra you’d be paying an astronomical £630 per month plus over £1,000 more on the initial deposit.

It’s still very well-equipped, however. Along with the smart Cupra exterior bodykit there’s 19-inch alloy wheels, cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, self-parking assist, keyless entry and LED headlights with cornering functionality for the fog lights. On the inside there are sport seats finished in Cupra’s ‘Dinamica’ leather, a 9.2-inch infotainment system plus wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and a wireless smartphone charger. 

The 1.5-litre TSI unit is currently one of Volkswagen Group’s best engines and here it provides 148bhp through a smooth-shifting seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. The 0-62mph time of 9.3 seconds feels perfectly adequate and the useful economy figure of 41.5mpg is easily achievable from our experience. 

As usual with our Deal of the Day selections, terms and conditions apply to the Ateca offer and it is subject to change. Our experts choose the best deals they can find on car that we’re happy to recommend.

Click here for the Cupra Ateca deal or take a look at our previous Deal of the Day...

Alastair Crooks
Senior news reporter

A keen petrol-head, Alastair Crooks has a degree in journalism and worked as a car salesman for a variety of manufacturers before joining Auto Express in Spring 2019 as a Content Editor. Now, as our senior news reporter, his daily duties involve tracking down the latest news and writing reviews.

