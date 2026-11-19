Verdict

The Transit City is a worthwhile addition to Ford’s van line-up. It’s probably better suited to large fleets than sole traders, but it has generous payload weights for a one-tonne electric van, and it delivers a typical Ford driving experience. Great-value pricing will attract buyers, but you do get what you pay for, with a simple spec and no scope for upgrades.

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Launching a brand-new Ford Transit is a bit of a big deal, and the arrival of the Ford Transit City introduces a fifth model to Ford’s big-selling commercial line-up. As the name suggests, it’s designed to cater to van buyers in need of a basic-spec model with zero emissions, generous payload weights and big cargo volumes for use in urban environments. Unlike the Transit Custom, the City comes in just one basic spec and a choice of two panel van sizes, L1H1 or L2H2, or a chassis cab that’s a unique option in the one-tonne van class.

In terms of size, the City isn’t quite as long as a Transit Custom, but it’s taller, while an overall width of 1,885mm is only 85mm greater than the smallest Transit, the Courier. This will help with the City’s manoeuvrability on tight urban streets. Under the skin there’s a 56kWh battery, and while that sounds modest, Ford says this is a ‘right-sized’ pack. According to feedback from existing electric van customers, 90 per cent cover no more than 70 miles in a given day, so a larger battery wasn’t deemed necessary. A WLTP range of 158 miles is quoted for the L1H1 model (140 miles for the L2H2), so this should be plenty for a day’s work.