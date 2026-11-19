New Ford Transit City 2026 review: famous name gets slicker in the city
We hit the road in the new all-electric Ford Transit City van to see how it copes in the real world
Verdict
The Transit City is a worthwhile addition to Ford’s van line-up. It’s probably better suited to large fleets than sole traders, but it has generous payload weights for a one-tonne electric van, and it delivers a typical Ford driving experience. Great-value pricing will attract buyers, but you do get what you pay for, with a simple spec and no scope for upgrades.
Launching a brand-new Ford Transit is a bit of a big deal, and the arrival of the Ford Transit City introduces a fifth model to Ford’s big-selling commercial line-up. As the name suggests, it’s designed to cater to van buyers in need of a basic-spec model with zero emissions, generous payload weights and big cargo volumes for use in urban environments. Unlike the Transit Custom, the City comes in just one basic spec and a choice of two panel van sizes, L1H1 or L2H2, or a chassis cab that’s a unique option in the one-tonne van class.
In terms of size, the City isn’t quite as long as a Transit Custom, but it’s taller, while an overall width of 1,885mm is only 85mm greater than the smallest Transit, the Courier. This will help with the City’s manoeuvrability on tight urban streets. Under the skin there’s a 56kWh battery, and while that sounds modest, Ford says this is a ‘right-sized’ pack. According to feedback from existing electric van customers, 90 per cent cover no more than 70 miles in a given day, so a larger battery wasn’t deemed necessary. A WLTP range of 158 miles is quoted for the L1H1 model (140 miles for the L2H2), so this should be plenty for a day’s work.
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There’s a maximum DC charging rate of 87kW that can take the battery from 10-80 per cent capacity in just over half an hour. Standard 11kW AC charging is also included, so the Transit City can be charged from 10 per cent to full in around five and a half hours - that’s more than enough time to fully charge overnight at a depot.
Overall, the Transit City has a minimalist design, but is still recognisable as a Ford product. Access to the cab and cargo area is easy thanks to the low-set floor, but the City still has a tall driving position to give you a good view out.
The dashboard itself is simple, with a main touchscreen, a smaller display for the driver and plenty of hard-wearing plastics. The City’s budget roots do show with the lack of steering wheel adjustment, although we didn’t find that to be too much of an issue when we were driving. Overall quality seemed satisfactory, although all the vans we looked at had exposed wiring looms hanging down beneath the dashboard trim.
There’s a lack of hidden storage, too, with no glovebox or overhead storage shelves, while the twin passenger seat doesn’t flip up to reveal any extra space. There is a large tray on top of the dashboard, though, plus deep door bins and a couple of pockets on the front of the dashboard, too.
Ford has equipped the Transit City with useful kit that helps make it feel less basic than you might expect, with air conditioning, a heated driver’s seat, front and rear parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and smartphone connectivity all included. You need the latter because the standard infotainment doesn’t have sat-nav, but Ford does bundle in a telematics system so the van can be integrated into software systems used by fleets.
Farther back, the L1H1 model has a cargo volume of 6.4 cubic metres, which is 0.6 cubic metres more than the larger Transit Custom. But more impressive is payload weight, with the City managing to carry 1,085kg, compared with a maximum of only 720kg for the E-Transit Custom.
On the road, the Transit City offers good responses. There’s instant, strong acceleration off the line, while the light steering is positive and offers a decent 12.6-metre turning circle. The double mirrors have a wide-angle lower section to help with rear visibility.
The narrow body is a real benefit around town, allowing you to filter through tighter gaps than would be possible in a bigger model. Our vans had a payload of around 500kg on board, and the overall ride felt smooth, only really big lumps and bumps caused issues.
One-pedal driving is fitted as standard, and the system really helps to take the strain out of urban driving, although it can be a little quick to engage the auto-stop when you’re travelling at crawling pace, whether in stop-start traffic or when trying to park. It’s selectable via the touchscreen, on the same menu where you can choose between Normal, Eco and Slippery drive modes.
We didn’t do any higher-speed driving in the Transit City, but we feel as if it would take this in its stride, albeit with the caveat that you’d have to keep an eye on the van’s overall range.
An impressive return of 3.8 miles per kWh was achieved on a test route that involved plenty of low-speed urban driving, but then that’s exactly the kind of location that Ford expects the Transit City to thrive in. The inclusion of a genuine Chassis Cab model for bespoke conversions only adds to the range of possibilities open to potential buyers.
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|Model
|Ford Transit City L1 H1
|Price:
|£29,436 (ex.VAT)
|Powertrain:
|56kWh battery, 1x electric motor
|Power/torque:
|148bhp/260Nm
|Transmission:
|Single-speed automatic, front-wheel drive
|0-62mph:
|13.9 seconds
|Top speed:
|75mph
|Range:
|158 miles
|Max charging:
|87kW (10-80% in 33 min)
|Size (L/W/H):
|4,985/1,885/1,991mm
|On sale:
|Now